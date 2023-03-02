CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council recently recognized a team of various first responders whose efforts saved the life of a local man.
The morning of Dec. 2, 2022, began like a typical Friday for William Barrack — until it wasn’t. Just before 7 p.m. that evening, Barrack’s wife found him slumped in his chair and immediately called 911. The dispatcher instructed her on how to do CPR, but she was unable to get Barrack completely onto the floor.
Dorchester County Deputies Stephanie Wolf and Eddie Hults arrived on scene shortly thereafter and were able to get Barrack into a prone position on the floor of the family home. The pair began life-saving CPR until the EMS crew arrived along with the volunteer crew from the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company. Several paramedics worked in unison to administer an IV, provide continued CPR and stabilize the patient. They were forced to use an automated external defibrillators to resuscitate Barrack twice.
Once Barrack was stable enough to transport, he was taken to the hospital for additional emergency medical treatment. He received a pacemaker and was back home in time for Christmas.
He was quoted as saying, “I would not be here today if it weren’t for the group of individuals who saved my life!”
In a tribute to their teamwork, professionalism and experience, the Dorchester Council honored members of the response team with commendations and a public presentation. At the Feb. 7 meeting, Council President George L. “Lenny” Pfeffer Jr. read the commendation aloud:
“The Dorchester County Council does hereby commend and applaud these fine individuals in front of you for being an integral part of a team of first responders who assisted in the lifesaving efforts of Mr. William Barrack who went into cardiac arrest on December 2nd, 2022.
“Due to the quick response and support rendered, Mr. Barrack had a great outcome. Your exceptional actions in this incident demonstrate your commitment to providing the highest standard in patient care.
“Signed this 7th day of February in the year of our Lord 2023” and it was signed by all members of the council.
Responders recognized included Dfc. Stephanie Wolf, Deputy Eddie Hults, Paramedic Kevin Bailey, Communications Specialist Ashley Schanken, EMT Juanita Darby, Communications Specialist Morgan Harris, 911 Lt. Loreal Vaughn, Chief R.J. Helmer, EMT Pam Thomas, Paramedic Anthony Shaeffer, EMT Ciana Dean, and Paramedic Ben Shannon.
Pfeffer went on to say that the efforts of the Dorchester County first responders are all too often overlooked as they protect not only county residents but its many visitors also. He said it was a wrong he hoped would be corrected by the current council. The presentation ended with a lasting round of praise and applause.
Though this instance is not unique in the general scheme of emergency calls, it helps to draw a clear picture for the cast of characters needed to provide the highest chances of positive outcomes. From the first 911 call to the hand-off at the hospital, at least 12 highly trained emergency professionals had a part in saving Barrack’s life, each playing a critical role in his survival, according to Dorchester EMS. While this was just another day in the life of a first responder, the Barrack family’s lives were changed forever, and it showcases the need for the right people — at the right place — at the right time.
In 2022 alone, the various first responder teams in Dorchester County responded to 6,727 calls. On some of those calls patients were able to be treated at home and did not have to go to the hospital. Some residents refused treatment and some of them did not require any treatment. Similar to Barrack, 4,518 of the patients were transported by Dorchester County EMS for further treatment. These numbers highlight the huge part the first-responders play in keeping the community safe when compared to the overall population of Dorchester County which stood at 32,489 as of 2021. These statistics do not differentiate between residents and visitors, however.
