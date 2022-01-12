SALISBURY — Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates Surgery Center is the first facility on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to offer Mako SmartRobotics. This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed.
Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy.
"I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation.” Dr. Pasquale Petrera said. “Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room. During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee replacements.”
“We are proud to be the first facility to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” said David Davies, CEO of Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates. “This addition to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”
With offices in Salisbury and also Seaford, Del., POA provides a broad spectrum of advanced orthopaedic treatments and diagnostic services including, foot and ankle, hand and elbow, hip and knee, shoulder, spine, sports medicine, joint replacement, joint preservation, and orthopaedic trauma care. POA is also affiliated with the AAAHC accredited POA Surgery Center and POA Physical Therapy located in Salisbury.
