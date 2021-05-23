CHESTERTOWN — It was the perfect surprise.
At a meeting Tuesday, May 18, Kent County Commissioner Ron Fithian was honored with the Chesapeake Bay Ambassador award for his work that “has deeply and unequivocally affected the Bay and the people who make their living from it.”
“There’s not many watermen that have taken the steps you have and gone into politics and not turned their back, and you never have turned your back, on the industry and the people that are important to it,” said Capt. Robert Newberry, chairman of the Delmarva Fisheries Association, who presented the award.
He said this was only the fourth award the state has given out in the past 40 years.
“We thank you for everything you do for us,” Newberry said. “This guy’s an animal. He stands up for us, he says things that a lot of people don’t want to say, it’s 24/7. For everything he does he’s never turned his back on the seafood industry of Maryland.”
A visibly stunned Fithian thanked the crowd of family members and well-wishers for the honor.
Also at the meeting, Fithian proposed allocating a maximum amount of $10,000 to give to Chestertown to pay for tests being done on ground surrounding University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown as part of a long-running cleanup and mitigation effort from a decades-old oil spill.
He said his reasoning behind it was that the hospital is used by residents of the entire county, not just Chestertown, and it would be easier for the county to absorb the cost.
“I’m not interfering in the town’s business; they’ve been working on this thing for a while,” he said. “Everybody at one time or another probably uses (the hospital). It is very valuable to us.”
Money could come from the contingency fund if the expense falls under the current fiscal year.
County Administrator Shelley Heller would approach the town with the offer, with the understanding that if the cost of the tests is more the town could come to the county for additional help.
The motion passed unanimously.
The commissioners also asked staff to clearly define “actively engaged in farming” as part of Code Home Rule Bill 8-021 Chapter 172 Agricultural Advisory Commission.
The request was made after a public hearing on the bill when a concern was raised by farmer Pat Langenfelder about the language in the bill not being specific enough.
The commissioners agreed to fill vacancies for an alcoholic beverage and tobacco inspector and a human resources specialist. Myra Buter, director of Kent County Parks and Recreation, was given permission to hire a consultant to help with the 2022 Land Preservation Parks and Recreation program.
A number of grants were approved as part of the federal and state COVID-19 relief acts.
