CHESTER — Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, along with 95.1 SHINE FM radio out of Baltimore City, early morning hosts Tracey Tiernan and Mike Alley hosted a 20th anniversary 9/11 tribute at the church Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8.
Tiernan and Alley, along with KIUMC Pastor Mark Farnell coordinated to post a large sign, “NEVER FORGET” in the church yard and church members and 95.1 listeners from across the Eastern Shore and state of Maryland came to plant 3,000 small American flags in front of the sign in remembrance of the victims who died on that tragic day in American history. The sign and flags will remain at the church throughout the weekend.
Alley was on the air the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 — it was his second year at 95.1.
He said, “We had a guest recording artist in our studio that morning when the news arrived that a plane had hit the World Trade Center in New York. At first, we thought it was a tragic accident. However, when the second plane hit the other tower building, we realized this was not an accident, and our programing changed that day to report what was happening, and point people in the direction of their faith that day.”
95.1 SHINE FM has been on the air since 1964, owned by Peter and John Radio Fellowship Inc., with a music format known as “Positive Hits,” a contemporary Christian radio station.
Farnell said, “We’ve partnered with 95.1 for many years, developing a great working relationship. We’ve co-hosted concerts here at the church, as well as participation in the National Day of Prayer for many years, among other events. We’ve worked together for at least the past 10 years.”
Alley added, “This event with the flags is to remember not only all the victims who died that day, but to remember and pray for the families of those victims, as well as to pray for unity in our country now. The goal of our music at 95.1 SHINE has always been to ‘Make Hope Louder.’ Tracie and I come on the air each morning beginning at 5 a.m. and go until 9 a.m.”
People who came to plant the flags came from all over Maryland. Local church members came, and people drove from the other side of the Bay Bridge, who had heard the event promoted by Tracey and Mike Show on 95.1. Lindsey Lantz brought her daughter, Violet, 6, and neighbor, Henry Jarolimek, 10, from Cape St. Claire. Also OLawale Durodola and Pearl Owolabi, both originally from Nigeria, who now reside in Baltimore City,
to post flags in the church yard.
Owolabi said, “We’re here to honor the memory of those who died with these flags, and to remember, this could have happened anywhere in the world at that time.”
Owolabi was only 4 years old when 9/11 took place. She has lived in the U.S. for the past 12 years.
Alley is director of the radio station’s “48 Live” programing for live outside events that 95.1 hosts and participates in.
Farnell said, “We felt this was very successful. Our goal was to get the 3,000 flags posted, as well as an act for us never to forget what happened that day 20 years ago, and most importantly, to educate and discuss this event with our younger generation, so they will remember.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.