CAMBRIDGE — Assistance could be available for Dorchester County residents cleaning up after recent heavy flooding.
The Chesapeake Bay tidal flooding event on Oct. 28 to Oct. 30 soaked numerous residences and businesses throughout the county, although no serious injuries were reported. Elevated waters remained in some areas through the week after the flooding as water slowly drained from extensive low lying areas.
One area hard hit by flooding was a stretch of Golden Hill Road where an “S” curve crosses Worlds End Creek. “Worlds End Creek Turn,” as it is known to locals, was initially believed to be washed out in flooding late Friday night. Receding flood waters revealed damage to the shoulders, but a passable road service.
The flooding there completely cut off the southern communities of Dorchester, including Crapo, Crocheron, Toddville, Wingate, Bishops Head and Andrews, as the other path of egress was still reportedly covered by water on Tuesday.
That flooding on Maple Dam Road traveling through Blackwater National Wildlife refuge — known to locals as “the marsh road” — regularly has tidal flooding on the road surface.
County asked any residents whose property experienced damages from flooding or high winds should call the county and make a report at 410-228-2222.
The report will help the county compile a list of impacted residents and share that list with the State of Maryland and allied agencies who might assist.
Reports may also be emailed to: damages@docogonet.com. Phone and email reports should include name, address, phone number and what damage was caused.
Residents can receive assistance through disaster recovery group Crisis Cleanup, in partnership with Maryland Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and ActionVOAD and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, have developed a process for submitting unmet needs and other residential damages the flooding.
Local jurisdictions and impacted residents can call 410-449-5415 to request help. This hotline will remain open through Nov. 19.
The Crisis Cleanup team will then collect the information and work to connect those in need to the appropriate resources, such as volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups, and faith communities who may be able to assist with: mucking and gutting of flooded houses; limited removal of fallen trees; drywall, flooring and appliance removal; tarping roofs; mold remediation; and minor repairs.
All services are free, but services from VOAD and Crisis Cleanup may not be guaranteed due to the level of need.
