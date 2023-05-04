Deena Kilmon has a groovy moment with Richard Marks in the vintage VW Bus. She is director of strategic initiatives for the Easton Economic Development Corporation. She helped to bring May Day to downtown Easton’s arts district. The acoustic duo in the background was part of the May Day festivities.
Dede Hoopes, owner of Chesapeake Blooms, gives a popular demonstration of how to make your table look beautiful at the Rose and Rose wine tasting and flower arranging workshop Friday night at the Avalon. There was also judging of flowers that were all over Easton.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Troika Gallery won fourth place in the flower competition.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Librarian Laura Powell, left, and outreach coordinator Sabine Simonson get a room full of kids excited about reading about plant pollinators.
EASTON — Easton Economic Development Corporation lead by Deena Kilmon, director of strategic initiatives, brought thousands of flowers to the downtown to celebrate May Day. There were all things floral, like workshops and contests. Although the weather on Friday was rainy, people still came out to enjoy Easton in a botanical moment. Even the Talbot Free Library had a flower reading for children and there was live music at the farmers market and another duo offering in front of the Tidewater Inn.
There was a champagne cart at The Stewart and the EEDC created a fanciful map of the downtown arts district. There were different types of flowers to identify flower events, flower markets, flower competition entries and art galleries. On the map Harrison and Washington streets looked covered in flower offerings. From Kiln Born to the Tourism Office there was something to see and do.
“It is spring. We are trying to bring everybody downtown. We want everybody to see how beautiful the town is and how wonderful it is to come down and go shopping and eat and be a community. At least once a month we are trying to do something special. So, we have First Fridays and First Friday movie nights which is new this year. We’ve got May Day,” said Kilmon.
Even though it was pouring rain on Friday, they had a packed Rose and Rose event.
“We had wine and flower arranging with Dede Hoopes from Chesapeake Blooms. And we had the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Avalon. That is what Discover Easton is trying to do. Discover Easton is the brand for Easton Economic Development. They are not separate organizations. It is supported by the town. We work directly with the mayor. We do the parades, and all the free family events,” said Kilmon.
The point of events like this and Fire and Ice is attract people to come to Easton, have a meal, spend the weekend, do some shopping. And let’s not forget, it is fun.
Here is the list of winners for the recent May Day event.
