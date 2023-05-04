EASTON — Easton Economic Development Corporation lead by Deena Kilmon, director of strategic initiatives, brought thousands of flowers to the downtown to celebrate May Day. There were all things floral, like workshops and contests. Although the weather on Friday was rainy, people still came out to enjoy Easton in a botanical moment. Even the Talbot Free Library had a flower reading for children and there was live music at the farmers market and another duo offering in front of the Tidewater Inn.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.