CENTREVILLE — Preparing to enrich, the three young flutists invited to accompany the Centreville American Legion’s Veterans Day celebration were nervous.
Tracy Mortimer, whose 8th grade daughter Averie was described by legion and school officials as “the ringleader” of the patriotic presentation, tried to be encouraging. She told the trio – which included Cara Fellows and Hayden Burdette, Averie’s classmates at Centreville Middle School (CMS) – that they were going to do great. She told them to relax.
Averie, not relaxed, replied, “mom, we’re playing the most important music for the most important people.”
Tracy had to walk away. She didn’t want to make her daughter even more nervous and that response, if not perfectly in tune with the moment, was overwhelming. Even recalling the back-and-forth over the phone a couple of weeks later, the mother was tripping over her words, trying to avoid being capsized by emotion.
Taking stage on the grass between Lawyers Row and Broadway, the three girls began with “The Star Spangled Banner.”
“As we started playing, we just relaxed,” Averie said. “The music turned over each molecule of our bodies and we just played.”
“They were amazing. Truly amazing girls,” said Kevin Morgan, officer for the American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18. “It was really a shining moment. Everybody just raved about it; they thought that it was the coolest thing ever.”
Beyond the repertoire of patriotic music and atmosphere the girls were able to provide, Morgan said he appreciated the trio for helping bring and represent younger generations into the tradition of Veterans Day.
“Music is a special way to bring generations together,” said Heather Fullerton, the girls’ band director at CMS. “And I am so proud of Averie, Hayden and Cara for putting in the hard work and effort to organize and execute this amazing project.”
The Veterans Day performance was far from Averie’s first display of patriotic gratitude. Since the start of the pandemic, a passion for country and service has guided Averie.
Last year, after school transitioned online, she started crafting blankets for veterans in hospice care. Tracy said her daughter was putting together six or so blankets a week while stuck at home. But once the next school year started and Queen Anne’s County Public Schools returned to in-person session, Averie couldn’t produce as many as she would’ve liked.
To the 8th grader’s credit, however, she not only refused to let school get in the way, she threw the kindness into her schedule, expanding the operation through CMS. With a teacher sponsor, Project We Can Do It has kept pushing the nurturing products together.
The performance in the center of Centreville was also far from the girls’ last performance of the day. Following a “simple question and an answer,” as Averie put it, Morgan helped connect her with the Corsica Hills Center on Armstrong Street, a nursing and hospice facility.
Working with the staff, she arranged an outdoor tour of the facility, where she and her friends would perform outside the windows of Corsica Hills’ veterans.
Though the trio had a couple of songs queued for each resident, they started taking requests. If there was a special patriotic tune they wanted to hear, or if they wanted to listen to the anthem of their branch, the girls made it happen.
Averie said that between the 17 veterans they performed for at Corsica Hills, the three flutists played approximately 70 songs.
“It was killing me,” Tracy said. “It was killing the girls. They were trying not to look at the adults who were crying. They’re in there and I don’t really know their stories, but they’re in their blankets all covered up, the lights are dark, and when the girls started playing...they [opened up].”
Averie, who’s had family serve in the Navy and the Army, some even during World War II, said things like blankets and performances are the least she could do.
“I owe everything, we all owe everything to these people,” she said. “It really does hit your heart, and makes you think about what they’ve given you and the small things that you’re giving in return.”
