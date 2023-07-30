TOLCHESTER — The air here was filled with squeals — from kids (the human kind) and pigs alike — as those age 2 to 10 greased their hands and chased pigs around the horse ring July 21 at the Kent County 4-H Fair.
A few hundred fairgoers gathered around the ring to watch the event. The crowd started appearing about an hour before the event so spectators could get a good view and kids could ensure they did not miss their heat.“Please note that this is actually a greased kid contest. We grease the children, not the pig,” said Sherri Spray, master of ceremony for the event, ahead of the 7 p.m. start time.
The “grease” also isn’t grease. It is washing soap or shampoo for animals, according to 4-H Educator and Principal Agent Associate Beth Hill.
Participants dipped their hands into the bucket of “grease” before entering the hay ring. The sticky, stringy stuff hangs from their hands as they await the official OK to start trying to catch their pig’s back foot, and hold on for a few seconds.
Sometimes, the looks on their faces from the grease are just as funny as the chase itself. And the hilarity of the chase cannot be overstated, as kids run out of shoes, trip and scramble back to their feet, head in the wrong direction, slide, slip and try their hardest to catch the elusive pigs.
“Those of you who have not been to the greased pig before, this is exciting. It’s fast. It’s like NASCAR, but not,” Spray said.
There were 18 heats total, for different ages and genders. Ten-year-old boys went first, then 10-year-old girls, then 9-year-old boys and so on until finally the 2-year-old girls got their turn.
“We’re finishing with the 2-year-olds because that’s the most adorable thing you’ve ever seen in your life, so it’s well worth the wait,” Spray said.
Snorton Norton was the first pig out of the shoot. It took the winner of the 10-year-old boy division about 10 seconds to catch Snorton Norton. The 10-year-old boys started strong, clocking the fastest time of the evening.
Ten-year-old girls chased Amy Swinehouse for about five seconds before she jumped the hay ring and had to be wrangled by “veteran pig handlers” — older and former 4-H’ers stationed around the ring. After a second start, with some taunting and evasive maneuvers from Amy Swinehouse, she was caught after about two minutes.
“I’m rooting for the kids and the pig, this is equal opportunity,” Spray said.
It took 9-year-old Liam about 40 seconds to catch Baconator. Spray said Baconator’s polka dots gave him extra speed, but despite that he was no match for Liam.Curly — aptly named for the structure of his tail — was caught in about 40 seconds by 9-year-old Juliana.Following a “reverse dive roll maneuver” by Mimi La Rue, Spray dubbed 8-year-old boy Jackson the “winner, winner chicken dinner.” It took Jackson about 40 seconds to grab and hold Mimi La Rue’s leg.Eight-year-old girl Lily caught Abra-Ham Lincoln, a “spicy” pig, in about one minute and 10 seconds.“That was a hard earned win, a very, very hard earned win,” Spray said.For the younger age groups, the aforementioned veteran pig handlers helped direct the pigs, making it easier to catch a back leg.
Diesel, the pig getting chased by 7-year-old boys, attempted an unsuccessful escape. After about 35 seconds, Diesel was caught by Blake.
Maddy was the 7-year-old girl to successfully catch Frank Swine-atra. Frank Swine-atra also tried to jump the hay ring, but was unsuccessful. It took Maddy about one minute and 20 seconds to catch the “feisty” pig.
Six-year-old boys chased Bratwurst, a “spicy redhead pig with polka dots.” Jace caught Bratwurst after about 45 seconds.Piggy Azalea did her to best dodge and weave, but in the end 6-year-old Flora was proved victorious, catching her in around 50 seconds.It took Wade — sporting a cast on his arm — about 55 seconds to catch Hammertime during the 5-year-old boys’ heat. By the end, two boys lost one shoe each.The 5-year-old girls chased Big Belly Nelly around for about a minute before Emily caught her leg.The ring got a little smaller ahead of the heat for the 4-year-old boys. “Just to make it fair for the pig,” Spray said. “Because the kids are just too fast.”
Once the 4-year-old boys got started, though, they chased Jimi Ham-drix for about a minute and 10 seconds. Jimi Ham-drix ran right through one boy’s legs before he was finally caught by Bowen and James.
“Who’s going to be more dizzy, the pigs or the kids,” Spray said ahead of the boys’ win.
After the chase of Bubbles the Pig went in circles, literally, for about 50 seconds, 4-year-old Reece was named the winner in the girls heat.
“They look really, really happy about the slime on their hands,” Spray said of the 4-year-old girls.
Daniel won the heat for the 3-year-old boys. He caught Calvin Swine in about 40 seconds.The 3-year-old girls chased Pork-ahontas for about 50 seconds before Clara — who told Spray her name was Kellen — was dubbed the winner.“This is determination and grit in action,” Spray said of the 3-year-old girls’ heat.“Now comes the grand finale, and if you haven’t seen any cuteness yet today, you’re about to witness it,” Spray said. “I just want you to watch their hands with this goop. That’s No. 1 part cute. No. 2 part is when they get out here with this piggy.”
And the 2-year-old boys delivered, some of them immediately wiping their hands on their shirts. Despite that — or maybe because of it — it took about 50 seconds before Spencer caught Short Rib.
Last, but certainly not least, the 2-year-old girls took to the ring — and they had their eyes on the prize from the start. Hamilton was caught by Briar and Maddy after about 50 seconds.
Winners from each heat received a ribbon. Everyone got to rinse their hands in a bucket of water before returning to their parents.
There was never a dull moment, as “oohs,” “aahs,” laughter and cheer erupted from the crowd for each heat.
