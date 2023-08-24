Human Trafficking Navigator

Susan Ahlstrom is For All Seasons' new human trafficking navigator.

 SUBMITTED

EASTON — For All Seasons is part of the Governor's initiative, the Maryland Regional Navigator Program, serving human trafficking victims under the age of 24 in the Mid-Shore of Maryland. Although For All Seasons has been working with victims of human trafficking for years, this program connects its new human trafficking navigator, Susan Ahlstrom, with experts across the state to better support human trafficking victims on the Mid-Shore.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.