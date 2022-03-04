EASTON — At a time when stress and exhaustion seem to be at an all-time high, For All Seasons has announced a free speaker series event with Nataly Kogan on March 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Community members may choose to participate in-person at the Avalon Theatre in Easton or virtually through an interactive livestream. Kogan is a sought-after international keynote speaker and has appeared in hundreds of media outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.
A leading expert on emotional fitness, Nataly Kogan will share essential mindset shifts, scientific research and tangible skills to help you realize your potential — with less stress and greater energy, joy and a sense of meaning. In this powerful, inspiring and practical talk, Nataly will share her vulnerable personal story of going from a refugee to achieving tremendous success as a business executive, leader and entrepreneur — and how ignoring her emotional fitness ultimately caused her to burn out.
“We are thrilled to have Nataly in Easton to share her own inspiring story and to provide us with tips on how to kick-start our lives into a new positive rhythm. Her work in emotional fitness continues to transform people’s lives around the world,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons.
In the newly released book, “The Awesome Human Project,” Kogan says that there is an awesome human inside every single one of us, with a great capacity to create a positive impact in the world. According to Kogan, the way to embrace your “Awesome Human” is to strengthen your emotional fitness skills and break through the mental blocks that hold you back in every area of work and life.
Exclusive author’s copies of “The Awesome Human Project’ are available for live and virtual participants and can be ordered for an additional fee through the registration link. Copies include a bookplate and bookmark featuring the author’s artwork, signature and the Happier principles. The fee for a book is $25 for in-person attendees, $35 for virtual (including shipping).
Viewing options for the lecture include live-streaming (registered guests will receive the link) and limited in-person seating at the Avalon Theatre in Easton. In-person COVID precautions include proof of vaccination and masks. Register at: www.natalykogan.eventbrite.com.
For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach and community education. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.
