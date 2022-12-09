Myisha Johnson is a case manager at For All Seasons. Her daughter Mariah Johnson, 10, has the hood on. They are giving out glasses that create fun optical effects when the wearer looks at the sparkling lights.
On the left, Beth Anne Langrell, MS and CEO of For All Seasons, and Lesa Lee, LCSW-C and Chief Clinical Officer, work tirelessly to serve the community’s mental health needs. Here they are seen manning the donation table. For a small donation, one gets a stuffed Santa.
Myisha Johnson is a case manager at For All Seasons. Her daughter Mariah Johnson, 10, has the hood on. They are giving out glasses that create fun optical effects when the wearer looks at the sparkling lights.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Chantal and Chris Vincenzo are with their kids Brixton and Kinzley. They are from Easton and are enjoying the doughnuts, inflatables and lights.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Jasmin Jones checks in with her family. Left to right are her kids Rayne, 8, Israel, 4, and Wynter. They are enjoying hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Mother Megan Wolcott is with her daughter Alice, 2, in front of massive inflatables of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and friend Clarice.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Kaylin Palmer (left) and Veronica Pool are Sts. Peter and Paul students who are watching the festivities unfold from above in a tree.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
On the left, Beth Anne Langrell, MS and CEO of For All Seasons, and Lesa Lee, LCSW-C and Chief Clinical Officer, work tirelessly to serve the community’s mental health needs. Here they are seen manning the donation table. For a small donation, one gets a stuffed Santa.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
After coloring the outside of these cardboard houses, it was playtime at the Frosty the Snowman event at the courthouse in Easton.
EASTON — For All Seasons hosted a Holiday Village with Frosty The Snowman on Dec. 2. It was a family event that had everything from green frosted doughnuts to over a dozen inflatable holiday characters to an al fresco holiday animated movie screen. There was a long line for hot chocolate.
Although the night was chilly, families bundled up their kids to have a photo made with Frosty. There was also oodles to do including face painting, magic marker drawing on three dimensional toy houses and sitting down to watch a classic holiday film.
Some kids enjoyed running between the inflatables while others wanted to get a family selfie made. Lots of kids ended up meeting other kids and playing with them at the event, bringing families together. It was a diverse crowd that showed up for this free event.
There was also a raffle for big baskets full of holiday goodies.
For All Seasons not only put on family friendly event that over a hundred community members came to, but they also managed to collect a long list of emails for their outreach effort. For All Seasons is a behavioral health and rape crisis services center that serves the local community and is available regardless of a person’s ability to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.