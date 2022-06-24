EASTON — For All Seasons hosted an outreach night for the Latino community on June 17 at the 300 Talbot Street location. There were lots of information booths set up among fun activities like bubble blowing, shaved ice and games of cornhole.
Whole families brought out lawn chairs for the grand finale, an outdoor viewing of “Encanto” on a giant screen. There was plenty of popcorn to go around as the Disney film played in Spanish with English subtitles.
“We had over 100 guests attend mostly from the East End Neighborhood,” said Katie Theeke, vice president of marketing and communications for For All Seasons. “This event was free and open to everyone in the community, but targeted to our Latino friends and neighbors. For All Seasons wanted to provide a relaxing and fun event that allowed us to build connections with our Latino community while sharing information about the important resources that are available to anyone. A key part of building the health and wellness of our community is ensuring everyone has access to the right services.”
There were several resource vendors handing out information including: Chesapeake Voyagers, CarePacks of Talbot County, Healthy Talbot, Talbot Humane Society, Talbot County Department of Social Services, Channel Marker, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center and Choices Pregnancy Center. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield also provides support the For All Season’s Latino Outreach Program and helped make the movie night possible.
There were a few translators helping people to connect. Volunteers were on hand with resources for any community support issue, whether dealing with hunger, pregnancy support or mental health. The Chesapeake Multicultural Center offers help with the specific needs of some trying to naturalize without having a lot of English mastery.
Each vendor would sign off on a piece of paper and at the end of visiting all of the resource tables, those who visited every table were be eligible for a drawing to win a big prize basket. Ida Webb and Pedro Gonzalez were the lucky winners.
On the hot summer evening, adults and their kids were grabbing a cold treats. Mango, cherry, blue raspberry and watermelon were some of the available flavors of Rita’s Italian Ice, all served for free.
Megan Cook, co-director of CarePacks, was busy handing out snacks to kids. CarPacks distributes packages of food to children.
“I love seeing the families, the kids, 100%. I live right here in the community so it is nice seeing my neighbors,” Cook said. “There are two breakfasts and two lunches, two snacks and a piece of fresh fruit are added on Fridays in a CarePack. It is specifically for kids. That is the way it has always been.”
Lorraine Dudek was at the outreach event for Choices Pregnancy Center, one of the resource vendors.
“The main service that we do is we offer pregnant women help and support and counseling,” Dudek said. “We can do viability, ultrasound, STD testing and material aid. If someone is in distress, we are there for them. Regardless of their decisions, we are there for them.”
Chesapeake Voyagers Recovery Center Executive Director Diane Lane said her organization just moved into a new space on Dutchmans Lane. It doubles the recovery center’s space so they have more room for group work and a fitness center.
“Our doors are open to anybody whether they are struggling with mental health, addictions or grief, even feeling alone. The thought is to get people out of the house and get them around other people to build up their network of support,” Lane said.
The evening managed to mix fun, family, community and social services in a graceful way.
“It was a family-friendly affair with cornhole, hula hoops, bubbles, Rita’s ice, popcorn and an outdoor movie. There was a raffle with gift baskets under the themes of Summer Fun and Movie Night,” Theeke said.
As the sunset faded the familiar strains of a Disney film beginning could be heard. Kids stopped blowing bubbles and playing cornhole. It was movie time.
