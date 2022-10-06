EASTON — For All Seasons, the local mental health center, offered a program about suicide prevention at The Avalon Theater Wednesday evening. Three speakers took the stage as a crowd of about 50 listened. They also had an electronic feed so another 50 or so people could take in the message online.
Suicide is startlingly prevalent.
Among teens aged 10-14, it is the second leading cause of death in the nation. Also noted was that one in five Maryland teens aged 14-17 have seriously considered attempting suicide.
An engaged audience of health care workers, donors and civic leaders sat in the historic Avalon Theatre as the panel spoke about how to prevent suicide and also noting how COVID-19 has made the effort more challenging. Bruce Grove of QACTV moderated from note cards.
One the large screen TVs next to the coffee table scene was the message “Ask, Listen, Share.”
Beth Anne Langrell, CEO, emphasized that instead of just saying, “Hi. How are you,” one can add the phrase, “No really, how are you?”
“That little invitation to listening can completely change the conversation. It literally could save someone’s life,” she said.
Lisa Lee, chief clinical officer, said that you don’t need to be an expert or therapist to have an impact. Perhaps just really listening to someone and helping guide them to the resources they need can be a life-saving act of advocacy.
Langrell mentioned the social media phenomenon of “Facebook Perfect.”
Everybody posts at the happiest moments in their lives. People post when their kid gets into college, when they lost 20 pounds or when they are celebrating ten years of marriage. According to Langrell, people rarely post when they are having an off day. It is a distortion of reality.
Younger people who are glued to TikTok face a similar cascade of imagery of people dancing like it’s New Year’s Eve and their birthday. There isn’t much representation of people having a sad day, let alone a terrible one.
Lauren Weber, vice president of philanthropy and education at For All Seasons said, “The intent of our speaker series and we run them throughout the year, is to bring education to engage the community in topics related to mental health and rape crisis. Last night it was important that we get out the message that suicide affects everyone. Even if you haven’t had someone in your life that you know has contemplated suicide or struggled with kind of feeling lost or stuck. So last night was really about engaging a community wide conversation about suicide. It is here in our community and it affects us all.”
For All Seasons has a crisis hotline at 410-820-5600. And one for Spanish speakers is 410-829-6143.
Weber also looked at the national level.
“There is also a national hotline that just got debuted,” Weber said. “It is called 988. When you call 988, that is a national company that covers that, but they connect you with local resources like For All Seasons. This is not an ‘over there’ problem. Suicide is on the rise in the last 20 years, the rates have increased 30%. During the pandemic it got a lot worse, with one in 25 adults saying they contemplated suicide in the 2020 year. So if you know 25 people, one of them struggled with dark thoughts.”
One snapshot of a vulnerable group is veterans. According to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, suicide is the second leading cause of death among veterans under the age of 45. In 2020 there were 6,146 veteran suicides.
Statistics aside the message of the evening seems to be to really listen and share the truth that no one is all alone. Help is just a call away.
