KENT NARROWS — A breeze from the northwest helped propel paddlers on the first leg of the third annual Bay Paddle from Rock Hall to Tilghman.
The two-day, 45-mile race designed to increase appreciation and recovery of the Chesapeake Bay began Friday, Aug. 26, at Haven Harbor South in Rock Hall. On a sunny Saturday with temperatures in the mid-80s, racers muscled down the Bay through Kent Narrows.
With an overnight stop at Dogwood Harbor on Tilghman Island, the athletes re-embarked on Sunday for the last leg to Cambridge, finishing up with a 3 p.m. celebration, libations and perhaps a slathering of Icy Hot.
The brainchild of Chris Hopkinson, 48, of Arnold, Maryland, the Bay Paddle is designed to accomplish three goals.
“The first one was just getting people on the water. That’s always the goal,” Hopkinson said. “I didn’t really have a boat, so paddling was my first exposure to be on the water. Once you’re out there, you just have a different appreciation and feel a sense of responsibility. A race like this definitely attracts people (to get on the water).”
Last year, a pod of dolphins crossed a group of paddlers at the mouth of the Chester River, he said.
“The second (goal) is just having people push themselves physically and mentally. I mean, 45 miles in two days is a big paddle,” Hopkinson said. “Most paddle races are under five miles, so this is certainly beyond that.”
Hopkinson’s third goal was raising funds for Maryland nonprofit organizations.
In 2020, Hopkinson propelled himself the 200-mile length of the Chesapeake Bay by stand up paddle board to raise money for the Oyster Recovery Partnership. Last year, Hopkinson turned his experience into a week-long, staged relay race, adding Chesapeake Conservancy as a beneficiary. This year, WaterKeepers Chesapeake joined the list of beneficiaries.
Since 2020, Bay Paddle has raised over $330,000, according to an Aug. 19 press release.
About 100 paddlers joined this year’s competition, including a team of 30 teachers from Anne Arundel County Public Schools, a group of veterans from the Valhalla Sailing Project and all of the Bay River Keepers from WaterKeepers Chesapeake, as well as four solo racers.
Several professional paddlers joined this year, as well as people from as far away as Mexico, Canada and other areas around the country.
Hopkinson’s solo adventure was captured by a local filmmaker and turned into a documentary film called “The Power of the Paddle” that aired in April on Maryland Public Television.
Bay Paddle 2022 sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Pacifico, and Ørsted.
Using standup paddle boards, kayaks, outriggers, surf skis or other paddle craft, relay teams and solo paddlers faced wind, currents and tides to complete the course.
“The first year was just me,” Hopkinson said. “It was during COVID and it almost worked out for the better. It got a lot of attention because there was nothing else going on.”
“And then the paddle community kind of latched on to it,” he said. “I felt like there was an opportunity to continue it as a race to grow the community and to continue supporting those organizations. So it’s evolving.”
The Annapolis native said he “would love to turn this into something almost like a Preakness for the water. I would love it to be 200 or 300 paddlers and having all these boats come out and raft up, People in Kent Narrows, people in Knapps Narrows cheering on the paddlers and making it a big party and watching these crazy boats and canoes and kayakers push themselves and race through the water. To me, the ultimate goal is that this becomes a huge celebration.”
For more information, visit baypaddle.org.
