St. Michaels Commissioners will decide at their next meeting May 26 whether to extend the town’s state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. The town’s outdoor mask mandate and other COVID rules along with permits for expanded outdoor dining remain in place until the state of emergency is lifted or ordinances are amended.
