DENTON — Although the gathering was billed as “Faces of Homelessness,” those who found hope and help through a local nonprofit gave voice to their struggles as well as their triumphs.
Their common message: Homelessness can happen to anyone, but there’s hope when the community pools its resources to help.
His Hope Ministries of Denton hosted the event Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center in Denton.
About 50 former clients and local supporters arrived at 6 p.m. for the 90-minute program and a dinner catered by Caroline Culinary Arts and Craft Bakery, both in Denton.
Executive Director Stefanie Johnson greeted guests and invited former client Samantha McNamara, a member of the board of directors, to open the evening’s dinner and program with a prayer.
A former client of the nonprofit organization, McNamara later shared her family’s journey through homelessness and beyond.
Five years ago, McNamara, her unemployed husband and their seven children were forced out of their apartment with nowhere to go. Housing for such a large family was scarce, and McNamara was afraid to move into a shelter.
The family was put in touch with His Hope Ministries where they found a temporary home.
“The way the shelter is set up is it’s family. I mean everybody got along. It was a beautiful setting,” she said. “Not having my family split up meant more to me than anything in this world. We got into the shelter in September and left in March.”
The shelter is located at the old Wesleyan Campground on Aldersgate Drive in Denton. It’s open from September through April, but the goal of His Hope Ministries is to offer shelter year round, Johnson said.
Despite the “obstacles,” the family’s seven-month stay brought them closer together, McNamara said. Her husband found a full-time job and the family moved into a home. In the meantime, she earned her diploma. Their next goal is to become homeowners.
“It was hard, but I can say one thing — it was worth it all,” McNamara said. “And hopefully it taught me a valuable lesson in life: Don’t take life for granted. It could be you at any moment. Like I said, it wasn’t by choice (that we were homeless). It wasn’t things that we did, but it happened to me and my family.”
Johnson said, “Lack of affordable housing is the main issue” contributing to homelessness on the Mid-Shore.
“Ninety percent of our guests are working, but they’re not qualified” for rental housing, Johnson said. There also are long wait times for subsidized housing in the area. Currently, His Hope Ministries serves 25 guests.
One of the former guests was Julia Schuyler of Denton. She said she didn’t choose to be homeless, but a cascade of events — losing her husband, her job and her health — caused her to seek shelter.
“After (physical) rehab, Stefanie put me in His Home Ministries Senior Haven, and that place is beautiful,” Schuyler said. “It a home, it’s not a shelter.”
Community leader Angel Perez said his experience of homelessness motivated him to serve others. A native of Puerto Rico, he moved to the U.S. in 2010 and lived with his aunt in Massachusetts. When she asked him to find his own place, he found temporary shelter, eventually making his way south.
In 2017, when he began working at the YMCA in Denton, Perez slept in his car behind the facility for three weeks before he learned about His Hope Ministries. The late Lynn Keckler, then executive director, reached out to him.
“I want to give back to the community what His Hope gave to me,” he said, urging people to support the nonprofit in various ways.
As someone who had a job, but no home, Perez said, “We have to try to change minds in our community and make them understand homeless people are not bad people. It’s people who, for one reason or another, become homeless.”
Another “face of homelessness” was Kristie Thompson, a mother of three who shared her journey from surviving domestic violence to finding stable, safe housing back home in her native Caroline County.
Thompson and her children became residents of the His Hope Ministries shelter in September 2018. “The kids and I were exhausted and low on hope,” she said.
“His Hope Ministries was warm and welcoming” and spacious, Thompson said. Not only did they have shelter, “His Hope provided resources for me to obtain therapy and support,” including help through Social Services to obtain medical benefits, legal aid through the Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, and a connection to the Family Support Center in Denton.
She said she wants to give back by helping others. “Homelessness can cause a lot of trauma within itself, and addiction and mental illness is nondiscriminatory,” she said. “It doesn’t care where you came from, how much money you have, what you look like — anyone can be a victim to it.”
Thompson credits His Hope for setting her on the road to a job, independence, sobriety and “a fruitful life for my children,” she said. Lifelong friends among fellow clients and a sense of community helped her feel that “we all were a big family.”
Thompson said the “best part of His Hope Ministries” were the “warm and encouraging staff and volunteers. ... There wasn’t a resource they couldn’t find ... with a smile and an eagerness to see us succeed.”
At the conclusion of the gathering, the 50/50 raffle winner was announced. Denton Planning Commission Member William Quick donated his $120 win back to His Hope Ministries.
Following a hiatus prompted by the COVID pandemic, Johnson hopes to host more “Faces of Homelessness” events on the Mid-Shore to raise public awareness and support.
For more information about supporting the work of His Hope Ministries, visit hishopeministries.org or www.facebook.com/HisHopeMinistries/.
