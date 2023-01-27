STEVENSVILLE — Former Queen Anne’s County Commissioner and longtime firefighter David “Dave” L. Olds of Stevensville died Sunday, Jan. 22, at home. He was 82.
Olds was elected in 2010 to the county’s first all-Republican board of commissioners. When he ran for office, Olds said he was concerned because taxes were up and services were down; the county was going in the wrong direction.
By the end of his term, the county was putting money back into its rainy day fund, and Olds said, “Fiscally, we’ve got the county on a good track.”
He was a supporter of education and public safety. He opposed the use of county funds to build a YMCA, saying it would compete with local businesses, and it wasn’t right for taxpayers to have to pay for it and then have the Y turn around and charge them to use what they had paid to build.
Olds regarded the Four Seasons development as a “win-win” for the county, saying it produced property tax revenue without creating more school costs.
At the end of his term in office, Olds said the legislation he was most proud of was establishing English as the official language of Queen Anne’s County.
United Communities Volunteer Fire Department’s outgoing President Ron Siarnicki said, “Dave was one of the first people from the fire department I met when we first moved here. Dave was president of UCVFD at that time. He was very instrumental in seeing that the addition to the fire department was made back then, as he served on the Building Committee.
“I learned he was busy coaching sports with children in the community at that time, too. When he was elected to be one of the county commissioners back in 2010, he was very much an advocate for the county to support all nine of the volunteer fire departments in the county.”
Commissioner Phil Dumenil said, “I served four years on the commission with Dave. He impressed me with his diligence on restrictive spending of taxpayers’ money. He always asked lots of questions before approving the spending of money. That stood out to me how thorough he was about that, protecting taxpayers’ dollars. He was also a huge supporter of fire services and public safety.”
“I have the greatest respect for Dave, because he always told you what he thought about an issue. He didn’t play politics. He’d tell you what he thought regardless if you wanted to hear it or not. You always knew where he stood on any topic, and I respected him about that,” said Commissioner Jim Moran, who served one year with Olds.
“Dave was an outstanding person, all about giving back to the community in every way possible,” said Mark Anderson, a fellow member of the Elks and former county commissioner.
Olds was born April 17, 1940, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Harold Olds and Deloris Manas, and grew up in Capital Heights in Prince George’s County.
A retired professional firefighter, who served 16 years with the Washington, D.C., Fire Department, Olds was a life member and past president with United Communities Volunteer Fire Department in Romancoke, where he served for 25 years.
It was his job as a firefighter that led him to meet and marry his “beauty queen” Kaaren, Olds was fond of saying. The fire department gave pageant winners rides atop the fire trucks for parades, and he gave her a ride on his truck. Their romance blossomed from that.
They were married and had three children, who survive him, Michael Allen (Brenda) Olds, Connie Marie (Rob) Beasley and Janet Lynn (Frank) McCllelland.
Dave and Kaaren moved to Kent Island in 1984. They were married for more than 60 years.
Along with his wife and children, Olds is survived by his grandchildren: Morgan (Jordan) King, Victoria (Brad) Martz, Lauren Olds, Karolynn (Jordan) Beasley; his great-grandchildren: Harper Martz, Hayden Martz, Oliva King, Baby Boy King; his sister Margaret; his brothers Harold (Scottie) and Robert (Reo); and nieces and nephews.
His family said his most coveted title was “Pop.”
Olds enjoyed sports, coaching football, softball and basketball, hunting and fishing. He was a Character Counts coach. And he was a member of the Kent Island Dunkin Donuts’ early morning Romeos.
A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department. Friends are invited to share their stories and memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Compass Hospice, 255 Comet Dr., Centreville, MD 21617, or to United Communities VFD, 9406 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD 21666.
