DENTON — Former Denton police officer Eric V. Hall was given two years of unsupervised probation Friday, Dec. 3, following a misconduct and malfeasance in office conviction in October.
Although acting Caroline Circuit judge Philip Caroom initially said the court was inclined to sentence Hall to 30 days in the county detention center, he elected to hand down the two years of unsupervised probation after considering Hall’s “exemplary behavior.”
The sentence closes the door on a case that started over two years ago when a call for a reported assault in Denton came through in July 2020. Hall and several other Denton Police officers responded to what later turned out to be a homicide investigation for the murder of 30-year-old James Wilmer.
A police review of body-worn camera footage from that day revealed that Hall had mishandled evidence by allowing someone other than a police officer to search Wilmer’s body for possible evidence and handing items found on his body to nearby civilians. Items removed from Wilmer included what appeared to be a $20 bill, a lanyard with a lighter, a folding orange camouflage knife and an object wrapped in plastic that was removed from Wilmer’s sock. The plastic-wrapped item was never recovered, but was suspected to be drugs.
During the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Zachary Reid asked the court to consider a six-month sentence in the county detention center for Hall in order to send a message to the community that Hall’s offense would be taken seriously. The state strongly opposed issuing a probation before judgment or doling out community service as a sentence in the case, he said.
Reid asserted that Hall never understood the seriousness of the matter from the get-go. While Hall’s actions that day didn’t destroy the homicide case, they didn’t help it; rather, Hall added complications to the investigation, Reid said.
“He should also know much better than to do what he did,” Reid said, later adding that there was no good justification for his actions.
Reid also referenced the current levels of distrust in police, saying that a lesser sentence may come off as an example of letting corrupt officers do what they want. Hall’s actions caused a stain to the DPD internally and within the community, he said.
To counter Reid’s statements, defense attorney Andrew MacDonald stated that Hall is an “extraordinarily good man.” He maintained that at the time, Hall didn’t know that he had committed a criminal act, and even now, Hall doesn’t believe that.
MacDonald added that Hall had acknowledged that he had made a mistake and owned up to his “poor situational awareness,” he said. Caroom asked for more explanation on the “situation.”
Hall wasn’t thinking about the collection of the evidence at the scene, and he was unaware of the significance of the items to the future investigation, MacDonald said, referencing the “chaotic” nature of the incident as why Hall did what he did. He asserted that Hall didn’t hand off the items to a civilian to benefit himself or for his own financial gain, and he didn’t do it to protect Wilmer; his primary thought process and motivation was to protect the public and obtain medical treatment for Wilmer.
MacDonald asked the court to focus on Hall’s good conduct, giving Caroom letters testifying to Hall’s character and numerous examples of Hall’s community service efforts. Hall had wanted to improve relations between the police and the community and started programs to bridge that gap, he said. He also mentioned Hall’s employment at the Salvation Army and charitable actions through his church and fraternity as additional evidence of Hall’s character.
MacDonald asked the court to consider giving Hall a probation before judgment, adding that they would be willing to waive the right to appeal if given that sentence.
To further support their case, MacDonald and Hall brought in witness Daniel Appleby, Hall’s pastor at Trinity Tabernacle Church in Salisbury, to testify on Hall’s character.
“(It would) be a travesty for the community to lose him for even one day,” Appleby said, adding that everything Hall does is “done from the heart.”
In his own address to the court, Hall emphasized his desire to bridge the gap and improve community relations, saying he wanted to leave a community better than he found it.
“I do my best as a father, son, brother (and) person,” Hall said, adding that he sees himself as a person who puts others first. “That’s the person I was made to be.”
Before handing down his sentence, Caroom reflected on all of the facts and aspects of the case, acknowledging that Hall was trying to bridge the gap between the police and the community.
Caroom referenced MacDonald’s earlier statement that Hall wasn’t thinking at the time of the incident. He added that if Hall was thinking, he was likely feeling sympathy for the community and focusing on not making the situation worse.
“(That is) technically a bridge too far,” he said.
Caroom stated that Hall not taking the potential weapon off of Wilmer’s body was a serious matter on a serious crime scene, an action that damaged the trust that fellow DPD officers had in Hall.
He added that it was significant that Hall had been nominated for a 2019 officer of the year award, but the chief of the department felt that Hall had breached their trust and immediately terminated him.
In considering an appropriate sentence, Caroom looked at the state sentencing guidelines and Hall’s behavior, mentioning that he was inclined to give Hall 30 days in the county jail.
However, Caroom also stated that because he was impressed with Hall “going the extra mile” with his community service, he was electing to hand down a two-year unsupervised probation. He did not grant the defense’s request for a probation before judgment, saying that a motion could be filed after the probation period for that disposition.
MacDonald and Hall gave no comment following the sentence.
After the hearing, Reid spoke to The Star Democrat and said there are very few crimes where there’s only one appropriate sentence. There were a range of reasonable dispositions, and Caroom put on a very well-considered opinion, he said.
Caroline County state’s attorney Joseph Riley added that while the sentence wasn’t what the state had recommended, the judge had a well-reasoned, well-thought out explanation behind the sentence he handed down.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
