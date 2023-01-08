Elmer E. Horsey, left, then mayor of Chestertown, and Charlie Graves shake hands June 2, 1988 as the Uptown Club at the corner of Calvert Street and College Avenue becomes rubble and makes way for housing.
A wreath honoring former mayor Horsey hangs on Chestertown’s town hall.
PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY
ELMER E. HORSEY
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Elmer E. Horsey, left, then mayor of Chestertown, and Charlie Graves shake hands June 2, 1988 as the Uptown Club at the corner of Calvert Street and College Avenue becomes rubble and makes way for housing.
CHESTERTOWN — Elmer E. Horsey, whose far-reaching legacy of public service includes four terms as Chestertown’s elected mayor, died on New Year’s Day.
There is a wreath on the town hall building in memory of Horsey, who was mayor from 1978 through 1993.
“What he brought to this town is this energy that we hadn’t had previous to him,” Town Manager Bill Ingersoll said at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled council meeting.
Horsey appointed Ingersoll, then 32, as town manager in 1984.
Ingersoll has worked for the town since 1975.
He said Horsey had been a mentor to him, and described the former mayor as a “deal maker.”
Horsey developed a friendship and working relationship with William Donald Schaefer when Schaefer was mayor of Baltimore. That relationship took on greater significance, to the benefit of the Town of Chestertown, when Schaefer became Maryland’s governor in 1987.
Ingersoll also recounted how Horsey made sure every Washington College president knew who he was, and greeted incoming freshmen every year at a reception in Fountain Park.
“He was a dynamo,” Ingersoll said of Horsey. “He only had one gear and that was forward.”
A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, Horsey was an accountant and businessman by profession with a majority of his career in several capacities with Nylon Capital Shopping Center, including president and chief operating officer. Also, he had chaired the Kent County Economic Development Advisory Board and was a former director of The Peoples Bank.
The list of Chestertown’s accomplishments during Horsey’s tenure as mayor is extensive, and includes the construction of two business parks; annexations of Mile Tree Village/Heron Point property, Foxley Manor and Washington Park, among others; construction of Heron Point, Kent Crossing and half a dozen low-income housing properties; and the creation of the town’s Recreation Committee, Tree Committee, Beautification Committee, Special Projects Committee, Chestertown Housing Authority, Redistricting Committee, and committees to study water rates and parking.
Horsey, who was known locally as “Chief,” was a key player in the county’s youth football and baseball programs and was a former president of the Chestertown Rotary Club and Chester River Yacht & Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Chestertown, MD 21620 or Emmanuel Church Preservation Fund, 101 N. Cross St., Chestertown, MD 21620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.