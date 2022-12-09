Starkey Award.jpg

From left, Rebekah Hock, ShoreRivers director of development; Anna Wolgast, former executive director of the Chester River Association; Brennan Starkey, former chair of the ShoreRivers Board and award recipient; Isabel Hardesty, ShoreRivers executive director; and Pat Starkey, are pictured during the Mid-Shore Community Foundations’ recent awards luncheon.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.