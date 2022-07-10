STEVENSVILLE — The Stoopley-Gibson/White’s Heritage home located on the waterfront edge of today’s Gibson’s Grant community, has recently joined the National Park Service’s list as one of nearly 700 National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom stops, as the Henry Massey Escape Site at Stoopley Gibson Manor (Kent Island). A historical marker will eventually be posted outside the manor house in the near future.
On June 14, the Kent Island Heritage Society hosted “An Overview of Stoopley Gibson and the Story of Henry Massey” at the historic Christ Church in downtown Stevensville. Led by John Conley, the presentation was made by researchers Andrew Costello of Chester and Matthew LaRoche of Baltimore, who helped make the designation as a freedom stop possible. An audience of just over 100 people filled the old church to capacity.
Costello and his wife Mackenzie now own the manor house, which they purchased in 2013. Recorded history of the Stoopley-Gibson property dates back to the 1600s. One of the earliest maps of Kent Island, dated 1670 shows a small location of the water front home. Kent Island was founded in 1631, the first English speaking settlement in Maryland, at the fort located on the southern end of the Island near Romancoke. The community of Broad Creek, further north, just south of the Bay Bridge, was founded in 1652.
Before the manor house was purchased by the Costellos, the first floor was used as the sales office for Gibson’s Grant when the development first opened. Upon purchasing it, the Costellos pledged to restore the house, and have continued to do that over the years. Costello earned his undergraduate degree from the College of William and Mary, studying colonial history in the Tidewater area.
LaRoche is currently completing his master’s degree in 19th Century U.S. History at the University of Maryland College Park. He interned for the National Park Service at Harper’s Ferry and Gettysburg, before working with the Maryland Department of Commerce, identifying and documenting Underground Railroad sites throughout the state for admission to the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom program.
In researching the home, Costello learned the background of the property’s original owners and managers. The original owners of the 150 acre farm in 1656, according to land records, were John Gibson and Henry Stoop. The manor house would come to be built on the property much later, between 1760-1780, then owned by the Francis Bright family. According to the Census records in 1790, Francis Jr. lived on the property with his wife, Susana, two sons, six daughters, two free Blacks and 11 enslaved people. Members of the Bright family continued to own the farm for more than 100 years.
Henry Massey was born into slavery on the property and initially owned by James Bright. In 1849, as the Bright estate was being broken up and divided between family members, the then 14-year-old Massey decided it was time to escape to freedom. The method of his escape is unknown, but he did travel north into Pennsylvania, eventually living in Harrisburg, free for five years. Due to the Fugitive Slave Act, passed by Congress in 1850, Massey was eventually captured Sept. 23, 1854, and returned to Franklin Bright, of Queen Anne’s County, who claimed him as his runaway slave.
Massey was returned to the farm in Chester in late 1854, following what appeared to be oversimplified court proceedings which were held in Philadelphia.
According to National Park Service records, despite national press coverage, doubts as to the Brights’ claim, and legal representation by the Pennsylvania Abolition Society, Massey was forcibly returned to Stoopley Gibson on October 5th, demonstrating the pro-slavery bias inherent in the law. The Underground Railroad operative Samuel May later added Massey’s story to The Fugitive Slave Law and its Victims, a prominent publication that denounced the law as the “Enactment of Hell.”
These events transpired before the Civil War, which began in the early 1860s.
Massey would remain at the manor, even after slavery ended, listed in an 1870 Census as a laborer on the farm.
There is record of Massey marrying; his wife’s name listed only as Amaud. There is also record of them having one daughter, named Mary, born in 1863. Later, 1880 Census information shows that Massey moved to another part of Queen Anne’s County and was no longer residing in Chester.
LaRoche noted that although they’ve found not further information on Massey’s life after 1880, they hope that information may be discovered some day.
