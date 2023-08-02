EASTON — Four candidates have filed to run in the Sept. 12 special election for the Easton Town Council president seat as of Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Three candidates who have filed so far ran in the town’s May election — former Easton Mayor Robert Willey and former Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein ran for the mayoral seat, and Frank Gunsallus ran for the Ward 1 seat on the council.
Candidate Kevin Bateman has submitted a qualified nominating petition, but has not yet submitted required ethics forms, according to Easton Town Clerk Kathy Ruf.
The deadline for other candidates to submit nominating petitions and financial disclosure statements is Monday, Aug. 14.
Elected separately from the mayor and council members, the town council president presides over all council meetings and acts as the mayor during the absence or temporary incapacity of the mayor.
If the mayor dies, resigns or is removed from the town or office, the council president serves as the acting mayor until a new mayor is elected.
The Sept. 12 election is at-large, meaning that any registered voter in the Town of Easton can cast a ballot for the next council president.
Requests for absentee ballots to be sent by mail are due on Sept. 5. Requests for absentee ballots to be sent by internet are due on Sept. 8.
Willey is a lifelong Eastern Shore resident with more than 30 years of service to the Town of Easton. He was elected to the town council in 1991, serving for six years before being elected town council president, serving for another six years. Willey was elected as Easton’s mayor in 2003 and remained at the helm of the town until this year’s election.
Silverstein has lived in Easton for 23 years and held the Ward 1 seat on the Easton Town Council from 2015 until this year’s election. He spent 20 years with the Talbot County Economic Development Commission and the Talbot County Office of Tourism.
Gunsallus is an Easton High School and Salisbury University graduate who lives in Easton with his wife and young daughter. He is an account manager at BDK Inc, an Easton-based technology company.
Bateman is a member of the Easton Historic District Commission.
