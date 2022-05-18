DENTON — The Orphans’ Court judges race is heating up with four candidates vying for three slots. All four candidates are Republicans, so the race will be decided in the Primary Election.
The incumbents are Associate Judge Ellery Adams of Preston, Chief Judge Ron Fearins of Preston and Associate Judge Jeffrey Porter of Preston. The fourth candidate, Conway Gregory of Denton, is not an incumbent but previously served multiple terms as judge. The judges sit at a long table and work as a team. Although their name is Orphans’ Court, they rarely deal with orphans. Mostly they deal with estates that are complicated by not having a will.
According to The Maryland Orphans’ Court website, “In simpler terms, the main job of the Orphans’ Court is to supervise the management of estates of people who have died — with or without a Will — while owning property in their sole name. It has authority to direct the conduct of personal representatives, has jurisdiction over the guardianship of the property of minors and in some counties, appoints guardians of minors.”
Generally a person who comes to the Orphans’ Court has just experienced a loss and there is no will to help guide the transfer of assets.
Ellery Adams
Adams said, “A lot of people ask what does the Orphans’ Court do? It helps people through the trauma of losing a loved one. I have a desire to serve and help people. Really the position is a ministry of helping people.”
In a practical vein, he said, “It saves the Circuit Court a lot of time. Rather than having two circuit judges, which would be very expensive, we serve one day a week. We look it (an estate) over and make a decision based on the wills and Orphans’ Court law. It’s a joy to serve the people of Caroline County.”
The court meets on Tuesdays at the Caroline County Courthouse.
Adams says he has lived most of his life in Caroline County, and he plays the accordion.
“We were the first music group in Summerfest. We play early American, gospel and my wife said, ‘If you have an accordion, you have to play some polkas. So now I play polkas too,” Adams said.
Ron Fearins
Fearins is the current Chief Judge of the Orphans’ Court.
“I have been there for eight years, and we have made some changes. In the past, there were a lot of lawyers from the western shore. They would get there 15 minutes late. We decided to send them home if they were late. Caroline County is going to run on time,” Fearins said.
He added he could not do this work alone.
“The Register of Wills office has three ladies who do a super job. They make our job so much easier. We are meeting up with the public and helping them through a crisis. Really it could be called ‘Estate Court.’ I have only seen a couple of orphans. When you make things easier for them, it is a good feeling,” said Fearins.
He has been a member of the Preston Volunteer Fire Company for 54 years. After 50 years he said he turned over going into burning buildings over to younger people. He focuses on fundraising now.
“The Orphans’ Court is necessary. There are people there to help with out the big price tag. It will give you the requirements. If I could say one thing, it is that a will is so important. People don’t realize how important it is until they don’t have one,” Fearins said.
Jeffrey Porter
Porter said, “I learned so much from the sitting judge and the ladies. For 35 years I was in planning, codes and corrections. Our mother was very civic minded, and my brother is Larry Porter the commissioner. I like giving back. I have been blessed. I have been an active member of a non-paying social services advisory board.”
After serving a term already, Porter said he knows what the job entails.
“There is a big long table. We don’t agree 100% of the time, but we are pretty close. There are a lot of things in legalese — so many facets. We go through the wills that (there is) a concern about,” he said.
Conway Gregory
Gregory wrote in an email, “I have 10 years experience as an Orphans’ Court Judge. I served from 1998 to 2003 and from 2013 to 2018 and was Chief Judge from 2014 through 2018.”
“Many people do not realize how seriously important it is to write a thorough last will and testament outlining in detail how he or she wishes to have his or her estate distributed among his or her heirs. Everyone should also be updating their will at least once every five years to keep current with changing family circumstances,” he wrote.
“I thoroughly enjoy the job. It is the hidden job. Most people think of sheriff or commissioner. We take in decedents’ assets and we make sure that their wishes are fulfilled. My favorite part is making sure that an estate is settled and we have followed the code. Thicker than blood is money. It can tear up a family. I hope our decisions are fair and impartial. We follow the estates and trusts code,” he said.
