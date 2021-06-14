EASTON — A four-car crash occurred at the intersection of Easton Parkway, North Washington Street and Airpark Drive on Monday, June 14.
A white Ford Explorer collided with a white SUV and two white trucks at Easton Bypass intersection. Police, first responders and firefighters showed up on the scene to check for injuries and redirect traffic down North Washington Street near the Old Mill Deli.
An ambulance on the scene did not take any of those involved in the accident to the hospital. A person involved in the accident said there were no major injuries.
