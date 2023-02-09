EASTON — The American Legion, Talbot Post 70 was alive with ceremony and remembrance on Sunday, Feb. 5. Around 20 people gathered to celebrate the four chaplains who gave up their life jackets to other soldiers as their ship went down in the North Atlantic during World War II. Ceremonial bells were rung, commemorative candles were lit and a trumpeter played taps.


