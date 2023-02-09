EASTON — The American Legion, Talbot Post 70 was alive with ceremony and remembrance on Sunday, Feb. 5. Around 20 people gathered to celebrate the four chaplains who gave up their life jackets to other soldiers as their ship went down in the North Atlantic during World War II. Ceremonial bells were rung, commemorative candles were lit and a trumpeter played taps.
Post Chaplain and Marine veteran Bob Shafer said, “It is a ceremony that is solemn and with honor. Sometimes we forget people out there on the front lines and it just goes past as we live our lives day to day. These people risked their lives to save many, many others. As far as taking life jackets off of themselves in open lockers, some of these kids were no more than 19 or 20. They stayed on the ship and made sure everyone was out — these four chaplains. It was right off of Greenland, they were torpedoed.”
This transport ship S.S. Dorchester went down with 672 men. George Fox was a United Methodist. Clark Poling was from the Dutch Reform Church. There was a rabbi, Alexander Goode, and John P. Washington was a Roman Catholic. These men are honored and remembered around the nation. Each received a Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Cross. There is even a Chapel of the Four Chaplains in Philadelphia.
Wayne Hall is the commander of American Legion Post 70. This Navy vet wore a dignified coat and tie and veteran’s hat with insignia gleaming. He served on a destroyer in the North Atlantic.
“It is honoring our war dead. These guys honoring their faith gave up their lives to save other people. All of these chaplains had less than a year of service. You have to care. Honoring people, I think that is a big deal. We look out for our vets. We look out for our dead. We just try to look out for our own let’s say,” said Hall.
There was another post member, Douglas Willey, who is the Eastern Shore region vice commander. He is in charge of all 29 Legion posts on the Shore.
“They were torpedoed by a German submarine in February of 1943. So you know the North Atlantic is freezing, below freezing. The chaplains were seen praying after they gave their life jackets up. Over 600 troops perished. That is why we memorialize them for what they did for the service. A higher calling. They paid the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow soldiers,” Willey said.
Part of the service was a dignified march of the color guard with flags waving. Adrian Brooks led the NJROTC line as executive officer and is a student at Easton High. Everything was clean and tight in this line.
“For us, it is just honoring veterans. We are really glad to be here. This is my fourth year doing it,” said Brooks.
After the colors were marched in, four present-day men of the cloth spoke of the perennial values of service and sacrifice.
The Lutheran Pastor, Jonathon Moyers, offered Psalm 115 as an example of the four chaplains’ valor.
“Not to us, oh Lord, but to your name give glory for the sake of your steadfast love and your faithfulness. Why should the nations say, ‘Where is their God?’ Not to us. Internalize these words for a moment. These four chaplains did not have the self interest of survival. They did not grasp onto their own lives. They did not worry about what was theirs, but in the face of chaos and calamity, in the face of death itself, the dispossessed themselves of that which would have been theirs. For the sake of others. For a higher principle of God himself. Not to us, Lord, but to your glory,” Moyers said.
A candle was lit in front of a portrait of each soldier. In the end of the ceremony, words were enriched with the elegiac sounds of a single trumpet honoring the fallen.
