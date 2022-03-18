EASTON — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot came to the Avalon Theatre Thursday afternoon to celebrate its 100th anniversary. There was a mix of community arts leaders, local politicians and a historic old brick building that has hosted thousands of shows in the last 100 years.
Franchot came bearing a framed proclamation recognizing the theatre for 100 years of operation. He handed it to Avalon Foundation President and CEO Al Bond to a chorus of cheers. Throughout the room, Franchot also gave out sleek black medallions that he joked were “heavily coveted Peter Franchot commemorative coins.”
Known as the Showplace of the Eastern Shore, the Avalon Theatre opened in 1922 and instantly became an important cultural hub for Talbot County and surrounding areas. Built for $100,000, the theatre was noted for its proscenium stage and dramatic 40-foot dome, according to the history on its website.
“And for 100 years people have made the right decision to do what was just right in place. Sometimes that choice was easier than other times. Now we are stewards of this building. The Avalon Theatre is the heart of downtown Easton,” Bond said.
“This is something special you all have here in Easton, and you have preserved it,” Franchot said.
He read from the the proclamation: “With special appreciation for your unwavering commitment to the performing arts, education and the preservation of a community institution. For a century you have inspired a lifelong love of the arts for all who visit this majestic venue with sincere gratitude for your contributions to Maryland’s economy and culture.”
“In its earliest days, vaudeville acts dominated the theatre while a ballroom with live orchestra commanded the second floor,” according to the online Avalon history. “The Avalon also became the go-to place to watch silent movies, and in 1928 even served as the venue for the world premiere of a Cary Grant and Fay Wray film called ‘The First Kiss.’”
Mayor Robert C. Willey remembered going to the Avalon in his childhood, “I always thought this place was bigger when I was 7 or 8.”
“Where else could you go on Saturday morning and see ‘Roy Rogers’ or ‘Tarzan’ or ‘Bomba the Jungle Boy’ or ‘Gene Autry,’ ‘Hopalong Cassidy’? You got to see two shows, a cartoon, a newsflash and a serial for a quarter, and that was pretty heavy entertainment back then,” Willey said. “... the Avalon brings back a lot of memories.”
He recalled attending a “Frankenstein” stage show with friends. He said that before the show, Frankenstein’s monster would come in and grab up a couple kids and shake them, and they’d scream and cry and carry on. After the show, they were too scared to walk home, so Willey called his dad to ask him to walk with them only to be told that since they had walked up to the theatre by themselves, they could walk home by themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.