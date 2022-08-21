EASTON — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot stopped by Talbot Humane in Easton on Thursday to recognize the organization with a special proclamation for its 90th anniversary.
“It’s a great day for Talbot because this wonderful humane society has been here for 90 years. To stop by and just recognize them and their volunteer board of directors is so wonderful,” Franchot said.
Franchot was on his way to the Maryland Association of Counties convention in Ocean City. He had very positive things to say about the shelter.
“It’s a wonderful facility right here in one of the best parts of Maryland, and they have the chance to expand and even increase the good deeds that they do, so I’m delighted to be here from the state,” Franchot said.
Talbot Humane Executive Director Patty Quimby said she enjoyed the comptroller’s visit and appreciated him recognizing the center where she has worked for 22 years.
“It was such a pleasure to have him visit us. It was an honor to have him come by and appreciate the work that our team here does and has done for 90 years,” Quimby said.
The center has been in Easton since 1932.
“Aug. 4 was our 90th anniversary of when they opened their doors, and through the years our mission has remained the same: to protect the animals of the Mid-Shore, to provide loving homes, provide spay/neuter and provide progressive programs for the animals and our community,” Quimby said.
Talbot Humane just acquired the property next door, which will allow the organization to expand.
“We’re excited for the next steps. We’re looking forward to the future, our new building and our next steps in programming,” Quimby said.
Talbot Humane is more than a shelter, it also provides animal control services.
“We’re an all encompassing animal protection organization. We provide services to pet owners. Our goal really is to keep loving pet owners and their pets together. We provide spay/neuter services, adoption and we are the animal control contract for Talbot County. We have two animal control officers who enforce the county laws and the state anti-cruelty laws,” she said.
Talbot Humane, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides animal control services within the county 40 hours per week. The two animal control officers serve the county 365 days a year.
Talbot Humane is open six days a week and closed on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.