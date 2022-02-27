M/Pfc. Frank Creegan (left) receives a certificate from Captain Gregory Wright recognizing him as Officer of the 4th Quarter 2021. Creegan has been an officer with the Easton Police Department for 20 years.
EASTON — The Easton Police Department has recognized Master Patrolman First Class Frank Creegan as the Officer of the 4th Quarter for 2021.
A statement from the Easton PD praised Creegan for his strong commitment to the community he serves.
"M/Pfc. Creegan is a 20 year veteran of the Easton Police Department," the statement said. "Every day, he demonstrates professionalism when engaging the public. The challenge of winning and maintaining trust in policing never goes away. Each police action, each encounter with the public, carries with it the potential to make a good or bad impression. Each time M/Pfc. Creegan has that encounter with the public he is attentive, compassionate, patient and considerate."
Creegan has been recognized numerous times in his 20 years with the department. He was given the Commander's Award in 2012 for helping the department transition from film photography to digital, and in 2008 he won a Merit Award for outstanding performance as the officer in charge of the Evidence Collection Unit.
The statement concluded: "M/Pfc. Creegan can be found assisting others when needed and he will self-assign himself tasks that need to be completed. M/Pfc. Creegan has volunteered to work extra shifts when manpower has been depleted. He has also volunteered to assist with the crisis negations team until new members can be identified and trained. His commitment to the Easton Police Department clearly defines him as an ambassador of this agency to the community."
