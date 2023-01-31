EASTON — Frank Gunsallus has announced his intent to run for the opening on the Easton Town Council to represent Ward 1.
“As a candidate for councilman, I am committed to making positive changes that will benefit our community now and for years to come,” Gunsallus said. “By advocating for economic development to increase business and employment opportunities, improving the town’s infrastructure and improving our quality of life, I plan on working hard to ensure that Easton’s future is bright and prosperous.”
Gunsallus is an active member of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce as secretary for the Executive Committee and serves on its Young Professionals and Government Affairs subcommittees. Additionally, he volunteers with Easton Rotary Club, and is on the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors’ Government Affairs subcommittee.
“My experiences this past year in Poland helping my Ukrainian family, and other refugees, opened my eyes to the importance of community involvement. Furthermore, recently becoming a father has inspired me to act on the notion of being the change you want to see in the world,” Gunsallus said.
Gunsallus graduated from Easton High School and Salisbury University. He currently resides in Easton with his wife and daughter.
For more information about Gunallus and his campaign for Ward 1, visit Frankforeaston.com.
