EASTON — The Frederick Douglass Honor Society, the town of Easton and the Talbot County Free Library will host their annual Frederick Douglass Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The virtual event honors abolitionist and Talbot County native Frederick Douglass.
The virtual event goes live at 10 a.m. online at www.FrederickDouglassHonorSociety.com or www.FrederickDouglassDay.com featuring a welcome ceremony with mistress of ceremonies Brenda Wooden, president of the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, and a libation ceremony led by Harriette Lowery.
The Morgan State University Choir will also be featured as well as Dr. David Blight, Gov. Larry Hogan, Terron Quailes, Rabbi Peter Hyman, Phylicia Rashad, former Gov Martin O’Malley, Professor John Stauffer, Easton Mayor Robert Willey, Talbot County Councilman Corey Pack, Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman, Talbot County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Helga Einhorn, Cameron McCoy and Brandon Coleman.
At 11 a.m., the Talbot County Free Library highlights Kenneth Morris, Jr. co-founder and president of the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, sharing his story about Anna Murray Douglass, his great-great-great grandmother. Laura Era, local artist, teacher and owner of the Troika Gallery in Easton will unveil her portrait in oils of Anna Murray Douglass. The portrait will be presented to Newman and donated to the Talbot County Free Library.
Following the unveiling, Dr. David Blight, director of the Gilder-Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance and Abolition, Dr. John Stauffer, professor of English and of African and African-American Studies at Harvard University and Dr. Celeste-Marie Bernier, professor of U.S. and Atlantic Studies at hte University of Edinburgh) will review one of each other’s published books about Frederick Douglass.
The children’s village at 11 a.m. includes free Frederick Douglass coloring books, a map game showing where Frederick Douglass lived and traveled, story time with Shauna Beulah, Talbot County Free Library- St. Michaels Branch Librarian and chance to win prizes including a ride aboard the Oxford Bellevue Ferry, membership to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and gift certificates.
The Frederick Douglass Honor Society invites you to virtually join them at 11:30 a.m. as they introduce their new film “The World Honors Frederick Douglass.”
The 2021 Frederick Douglass lecture features Historian and Blight (a Pulitzer Prize winner) and Keidrick Roy, a doctoral candidate in American Studies at Harvard University. The virtual lecture will go live at 1 p.m. Following the lecture, questions can be presented on the Frederick Douglass Facebook page.
At sunset on the evenings of Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, a special illumination of Frederick Douglass images will be shown on the front of the Talbot County Courthouse. The presentation is provided by Patrick Rogan, a designer of exhibitions for museums, and his firm, Assemble.
The 2020 Douglass Day event were also held virtually.
“With so many viewers enjoying our 2020 Virtual Frederick Douglass Day celebration, the Frederick Douglass Honor Society will make all components of this year’s event viewable on our website for the next eleven months,” Wooden said.
All events can be viewed at www.FrederickDouglassDay.com and www.FrederickDouglassHonorSociety.com.
Sponsors of the virtual event include the Talbot County Arts Council, Maryland Arts Council, Paul and Joanne Prager, Blue Point Hospitality, Rise Up Coffee, the town of Easton, Bay Photographic Works, Dr. Dodson House, The Star Democrat, Dock Street Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. Herb Miller, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Tilghman, Mr. & Mrs. Tom Hill, Jennifer Stanley, Queenstown Bank, and other community donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.