EASTON — The Frederick Douglass Honor Society, Talbot County Free Library, and Talbot County are pleased to present their annual Frederick Douglass Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. All event activities take place in downtown Easton and are free and open to the public.
Frederick Douglass Day features a parade, welcome ceremony, rich history, lectures and book signings, live entertainment, children’s village, a food and retail marketplace, videos, art and artifacts and a new Frederick Douglass Geocaching Trail.
Frederick Douglass was born to an enslaved mother who worked as a field hand. He never knew his father. Young Douglass resided with his loving maternal grandmother until he was seven years old. The first twenty years of his life he lived as a slave, first on a plantation in Talbot County and later in the city of Baltimore.
He defied the law by not only learning to learn to read and write, but in teaching other slaves his self-taught skills. He kept America focused on the hard truths because he believed it was the right pathway to a strong democracy. Frederick Douglass’s travels, relationships, accomplishments and recognitions are endless. He is remembered as the most powerful civil and human rights advocate of the nineteenth century.
Frederick Douglass Day is the perfect time to celebrate the life and legacy of our native son and international giant. The Frederick Douglass Committee has created a six-hour program that allows us to reflect, learn, and appreciate a man who helped shape our nation.
Activities kick off on Glenwood Avenue at 10 a.m. with parade units heading down Washington Street and resting in front of the Talbot County Court House.
The welcome ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. on the front lawn of the Talbot County Court House near the Frederick Douglass Statue. Music will be provided by the Easton Middle and High School Bands, Cambridge South Dorchester High School Band, North Meets South (Tenor John Wesley Wright and Guitarist Danielle Cumming), and Sara Chappel.
Other special guests include the Rev. Nancy Dennis, author and poet Joy Priest, Lance Morris, BAAM, and the Easton High School’s NJROTC. Speakers include Mayor Robert Willey, Councilman Corey Pack, Talbot Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi, and Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman.
Autumn Redman, a student at Easton High School, will serve as the mistress of ceremonies.
The Frederick Douglass Room at the Talbot County Free Library will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. displaying a new painting of a younger Frederick Douglass donated by local artist and teacher Laura Era, owner of Troika Gallery. Frederick Douglass readings by Shauna Beulah, Frederick Douglass panels by Celeste-Marie Bernier, National Park Services’ artifacts, Talbot County’s newest treasure, and a short video sharing Frederick Douglass’s story with Ian Young, Celeste-Marie Bernier, and Kenneth Morris, Jr. will also be on display, along with Frederick Douglass and Anna Murray Douglass paintings by Laura Era, and a Frederick Douglass statue by Jay Hall Carpenter.
Across the street from the Talbot County Free Library, the marketplace featuring food and retail vendors and not-for-profit organization booths will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Meet Jeff McGuiness at the Talbot County Free Library at 11:45 a.m. as he talks about his newly released book, Bear Me into Freedom — The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass. The photographic essay couples words Frederick Douglass used to describe his eleven years in Talbot County with imagery created by McGuiness depicting what the fields, buildings, paths, and waterways may have looked like when lived there.
The Live Entertainment Stage opens at noon and is located next to the Marketplace. Seating and tenting are provided for event attendees.
Professor of English and distinguished scholar-teacher at the University of Maryland Robert Levine, an influential force in American and African Literature for over thirty years, is the author of The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson. Levine will share the story of Frederick Douglass’s heated struggle with President Johnson over the rights of Black Americans in the years immediately following the Civil War at the Talbot County Free Library at 1 p.m.
Levine will sign copies of his book at the Flying Cloud Booksellers, 26 W. Dover Street, at 3:15 p.m.
A new video, Through the Eyes of Frederick Douglass, will be livestreamed at www.FrederickDouglassDay.com at 3:15 PM. The video was filmed in Talbot County.
For more information on Frederick Douglass Day, please visit www.FrederickDouglassDay.com or www.FrederickDouglassHonorSociety.com.
