ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Rising Tide Program is bringing back its Free Fishing Fridays to its docks in St. Michaels.
The family program encourages students to be engaged with the Chesapeake Bay, fishing and marine life. The program is running through June 18 with fishing gear and waterfront access available from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“Since 2015, Rising Tide has provided a welcoming, relaxed environment for students in grades six–nine to learn hands-on skills through after school and summer programming,” said Youth Programs Coordinator Nina Graham. “Our Fishing Fridays are just one more way to reach those students and to help keep them engaged with the Bay. We’re always thrilled to be able to provide opportunities like this to expand access to the waterfront for those who may not have it otherwise.”
CBMM’s Rising Tide program offers after-school programs and summer camps. Registration is required for the Friday fishing program by emailing risingtide@cbmm.org.
