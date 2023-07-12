DENTON — At his home outside Denton, folks tried to put into words what Dr. Christian Jensen has meant to the Caroline County community and beyond during his medical career.
But there just weren’t enough words to capture the impact the country doctor, naval officer and man of God has made during his 90 years of a life well-lived.
Jensen’s family and friends gathered for an outdoor birthday celebration Saturday, July 8, at his home on Pealiquor Landing Road. His son Christian of Denton said they stopped counting attendees at about 150.
In his tribute to his father, Christian Jensen addressed the crowd gathered under a tent set up on the lawn that slopes gently to the Choptank River. He called his father “a true luminary and a beacon of hope for us all.”
“We come together to honor and pay tribute to someone who has dedicated a lifetime to healing, compassion and the pursuit of knowledge,” he said.
The weather was “absolutely glorious” for the evening party, Christian Jensen said. An afternoon front bearing thunderstorms provided welcome relief from the earlier heat.
Jensen’s daughter Wendy Adams and her husband Ellery of Choptank arrived in their 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Seville. Attendees brought covered dishes to accompany pulled pork and fried chicken, and The Choptank River Big Band provided entertainment.
Adams said her father loved classical music and hymns and would “wake up singing.”
“He is a happy, positive person,” she said.
Born July 7, 1933, in New Jersey, Jensen was a top scholar. He was Phi Beta Kappa and graduated magna cum laude with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from Rutgers University.
After attending Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, he was commissioned an ensign and began his naval career as a supply officer and served duty stations in Georgia, New Jersey, New York and the Mediterranean. He served as a reservist for many years.
“In the mid 1960s he became restless and dissatisfied. He wanted a change in his life,” Christian Jensen said. “Going to a new frontier to study medicine became his vision. So, in 1965 he sailed with his wife Gail and children Chris and Wendy-Joy on a freighter to Cape Town, South Africa, where he attended medical school at the University of Cape Town, living under the shadow of Table Mountain and spending the holidays on safari. He also worked with the Naval Attache at the U.S. Embassy in Cape Town.”
Jensen completed his medical training at Duke University, graduating in 1972. “He then went back in the Navy, now as a doctor, and after a year at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, we moved here to Denton where he hung up his shingle,” Christian Jensen said.
“Dr. Jensen began his practice of medicine on the Courthouse Green, taking over the practice of Dr. Anderson,” he said. “It was not at all unusual for he and his team of nurses there to work late into the night, sometimes seeing over 100 patients a day.
“When they outgrew that location, they built the office now housing Choptank (Community) Health Services near the Caroline Nursing Home. After leaving there, he became physician for the Seaford (Delaware) plant of the DuPont Corporation. He moved on to become Medical Director and CEO of the Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care in Easton. Throughout all those moves, he continued seeing patients at his office in Hobbs, where he continues to this day.”
“Dr. Jensen also served as the Caroline County Detention Center physician for 31 years, while also serving as the County Medical Examiner,” Christian Jensen said. “But he may be best known by the thousands of patients he has cared for throughout the Delmarva Peninsula in their own homes through the countless house calls he has made through the decades to those who were unable to come out — many being disabled veterans.”
He remained active in the Naval Reserve and was commanding officer of five medical units in Lewes, Bethesda, White Oak, Annapolis and Norfolk. He was promoted to Commander and then to Captain. He graduated in 1984 with distinction from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
During Operation Desert Shield, he was recalled to active duty to be Chief of Ambulatory Medicine at Fleet Hospital 15 at Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia, and served his time in ‘Scud Alley.’ After returning from Desert Storm, he was ordered to the U.S. Naval Academy where he served as Director of Occupational Medicine and two terms as Chief of the Medical Staff. In 1997 he retired from the Navy with 42 years and four months of naval service.
The following year he joined the Maryland Defense Force as a colonel. For a time he was the State Surgeon. In 2018, he was automatically retired due to age. “Including the two years he spent in Air Force ROTC, Dr. Jensen was in the uniform of our country for over 64 years,” Christian Jensen said.
“Dr. Jensen has been an epitome of excellence in the medical profession,” he said. “His journey has been one marked by tireless dedication, selflessness and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of his patients. Through his remarkable career, he has not only touched the lives of countless individuals but has also left an indelible impact on the field of medicine as a whole.”
“His thirst for learning and innovation has driven him to the forefront of medical advancements, always striving to provide the best care for his patients,” he said.
A lifelong learner, Jensen still takes online courses, Adams said.
Besides his noteworthy medical and military careers, Jensen also is known for his dedication to the church he helped found, Calvary Baptist Church in Denton.
He has been a deacon and taught the adult Sunday School class for almost 50 years, “including doing a stint as substitute pastor while Don Reynolds was called to active duty after 9/11,” Christian Jensen said.
Reynolds said he has known Jensen for 46 years. “He’s one of the most humble, gifted men that I have ever met,” he said. “He has served this church congregation faithfully since he was a founding member. He has blessed the congregation by his godly example.”
Dr. Jensen’s children and their families are members of Calvary, as well.
“As we celebrate Dr. Jensen’s 90th birthday, let us take a moment to reflect on the incredible legacy he has created,” Christian Jensen said. “Let us remember the lives he has saved, the hearts he has mended and the hope he has instilled. And most importantly, let us celebrate the remarkable person he is — kind, compassionate and forever devoted to the well-being of others.”
“The only thing that is missing in our celebration tonight is Mom, who, I think you would agree, made the past 90 years possible for you. She is missed beyond words,” Christian Jensen said. Gail Jensen died in January 2022.
Raising glasses of sparkling apple cider, the well-wishers toasted Jensen’s milestone birthday with the Danish “Skål” for good health.
