EASTON — During the coronavirus pandemic people were hurting. Unemployment, lost wages, food insecurity as well as evictions and homelessness confronted the Shore.
The Dock Street Foundation tried to think of ways to help. Members came upon the idea of art as a galvanizing force, a medium that can mean lots of things to lots of different people. Thus, the “Hopeful” campaign was born.
With the help of Maine artist Charlie Hewitt, the foundation hung colorful signs in high traffic areas around town. The signs were pretty direct — and positive. They just said Hopeful in bold, playful colors.
In an advertising sense, they were creating a brand. This brand was a community effort that helped other nonprofits to achieve their goals. Easton-based Dock Street used art to help the community in a real way. The goal was to raise money for the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. They focused on food security, homelessness and mental health.
Now the Hopeful signs are being replaced by “Grateful” signs.
Amy Haines, who leads the Dock Street Foundation efforts along with Richard Marks, said, “Mostly it was important to express gratitude to the community for contributing and making it a successful campaign. People keep asking me, ‘What is grateful? Can I contribute to that? No, this is just us thanking you. Our goal was to raise $100,000, and we came very close to that.”
The Hopeful campaign, like any fundraiser, has come to an end.
She said that although the campaign is concluding, she and Richard Marks are always thinking of other people and how they can help.
“It is kind of like at the restaurant (Out of the Fire) where you have art on the walls, and it is time to change things up and inject some freshness. Both Richard and I are extremely engaged and support the art community. Art speaks right to you. It doesn’t discriminate. It can mean something different to everyone. It can be appreciated in different ways. I think art can engage a community in ways that others things can’t,” she said. “Beauty is important. People need to see beauty in their world.”
Haines hopes the Grateful signs resonate with the Mid-Shore community.
“The word grateful can mean totally different things to different people. It could mean, ‘Hey I got through another day. I have roof over my head, and I am not hungry.’ Grateful could mean a kind gesture and a smile. It radiates out,” said Haines.
The effort also looks to thank the community for helping neighbors in need during the depths of the pandemic.
Kathy Bosin, a grant writer and nonprofit consultant who works at Dock Street, said, “I think we shifted to Grateful because the response to the Hopeful campaign was so fantastic. Our community responded to the Hopeful campaign with incredible generosity. We wanted everyone to know that we were grateful for that.”
