STEVENSVILLE — Making spirits bright, the annual “Tangier Island Holly Run” departed from the Bay Bridge Airport early the morning of Dec. 4, carrying plastic bags of holly branches, school supplies and other donations for the two local island churches.
The isolated Chesapeake Bay community is south of Kent Island — 71 nautical miles from the Stevensville airport, according to Helen Woods, owner of Chesapeake Sport Pilot Academy, the flying school at the Bay Bridge Airport, who has kept the annual run going the past decade.
Asked how long it takes to make the trip, Woods laughed, “It depends on how fast your aircraft is.”
This year’s Holly Run raised over $11,000, and additionally brought residents of Tangier Island school supplies for children and gifts for elderly shut-ins.
Participating again this year in the run was Ed Nabb Jr., of Cambridge, whose father, Ed Sr., started the holly run, flying real Christmas holly to Tangier Island, more than 40 years ago.
Local pilot and owner of Johnny’s Tavern in East New Market, Hunter Fooks flew his four-seater 1976 Mooney 201 M20J from the Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport to Bay Bridge Airport to load up the holly boughs, eat breakfast and hear the pre-mission briefing.
About 40 aircraft went on the run, as led by Santa Claus in Rudolph 1, the other planes taxied and took off in turn, with the speedier Mooney flying down the Bay as the second plane after Santa’s aircraft.
Upon landing, Tangier Island residents greeted Father Christmas, with infants through teens taking turns posing with him for photos.
After unloading the payload of greenery, the occupants of the almost 40 planes set off into town.
“It’s all about paying it forward,” Fooks said. “I am blessed to be able to have this machine, so being able to utilize it and my skills in order to give back to the community makes my heart very happy.”
Tangier Island, like other Chesapeake Bay islands, has struggled for generations with sinking land leading to incrementally, and then exponentially greater erosion from waves.
The narrow lanes of the island are the almost exclusive domain of foot traffic or the numerous golf carts, with many homes’ yard abutting directly to what elsewhere might be a pedestrian pathway or bike path.
On the steps of one of the island’s two churches, the community’s mayor spoke to reporters before the start of the church service that most of the Holly Run participants attend.
Mayor James Eskridge was raised on Tangier Island said Santa didn’t fly in (not on a plane, at least) when he was a kid.
He said the holly was a welcome delivery and is used by the islander to decorate churches, homes and boats.
Eskridge spoke to the recent extremely high tide that flooded the island and the entire Bay in early November — the water was higher than any other in living memory.
High tides are common, Eskridge said, “but not like this.” He estimated the water was a foot and a half deep right outside of church, one of the highest points on the island. Due to the prevailing conditions, “The tide wouldn’t go down.”
The mayor said elderly islanders, people in their 80s and 90s hadn’t seen water that high, and he estimated that about 90% of the island was covered, compared to about 50% coverage during a storm.
Eskridge said the main concern for the physical survival of the land of the island itself is erosion, as the islands settle and waters rise, and as storms accelerate the damage.
Storm damage is partially mitigated with the recent completion of a sea wall of rip rap on the west side of the island, but the island’s other shorelines remain vulnerable to tropical storm systems or nor’easters that will come ashore on the unarmored sections.
The mayor describe his isolated island community as “close knit,” a place where people look out for each others’ kids.
Crabbing was a little slow for the island’s watermen, although prices were up, and the oystering by early December was good, with harvests of “beautiful oysters” and collecting catch limits early in the workday.
The mayor started as a waterman before taking office 14 years ago, and is still a waterman first. His community of about 400 in the ’60s or ’70s according to Eskridge, with about 1,200 people living on about 1,200 acres of land, including the main town and five or six communities on the periphery.
Since, the island has lost population and land. “We’re crabbing on places that used to be high ground,” Eskridge said.
“When we talk about saving the island, it’s not just a piece of land, we’re talking about saving a people, a culture, a way of life,” the community’s leader said.
“Tangier is very savable,” Eskridge said, but was plaintive about the need for external assistance. “It’s a lot of money to us — not to the government.”
In addition to the church service and holly delivery, many visitors enjoyed lunch, including soft crab sandwiches at Lorraine’s served “Tangier-style” (opened and some of the “mustard” removed before being fried).
The islanders were welcoming to their guests, unfazed by the flurry of outside attention.
The mayor said he can handle the press attention that comes with the Holly Run — after then-President Trump phoned him, the island has hosted media members from 42 countries.
Eskridge said the Holly Run is meaningful to his community: “It’s something they look forward to every year.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com. Queen Anne’s County Editor Hannah Combs contributed to this article.
