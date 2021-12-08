EASTON — Hot chocolate, kids getting their photos taken with Frosty the Snowman, and a holiday celebration that called in Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, were all happening at the Talbot County Court House on Dec. 3. It was called the Holiday Village with Frosty the Snowman.
They were having so much fun, many did not realize this was an outreach effort sponsored by For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center. There were even free cookies. The average age of the kids was about 6, but there were plenty of toddlers too. There were inflatable Christmas icons in every corner, and there was the blue glow of “Frosty the Snowman,” the movie, projected onto an inflatable screen.
“There is such a great turn out in the community,” said Beth Anne Langrell, the CEO of For All Seasons. “The whole purpose of tonight was to bring people together for laughter and smiles. So we are really grateful for the community coming out. The holidays are hard for people. There is a lot of stress, lots of anxiety. So people can come out tonight and visit holiday village. We have got cider, donuts, coffee for the adults and hot cocoa. We’ve got Frosty over there streaming on a loop.”
The courthouse grounds were brimming with holiday cheer and young families. A few grandparents could be seen chasing 3 year olds. There were crafts like necklace making, and free cookies to go with the hot chocolate.
“We had over 700 people respond that they were coming, so it is a big event,” Langrell said.
Emily Moody, associate clinical director at For All Seasons, said “It’s a challenging time of year for a lot of folks, especially given the last year and a half that we have had.”
In fact, this time of year is rough for a majority of people.
“The holidays are a really joy filled time of year, but not for everyone,” said Lauren Weber, vice president of philanthropy at For All Seasons. “There is research out there that 65% of people really struggle with their mental health during the holidays. There shouldn’t be stigma with mental health. More than half of our clients are kids.We get busier during the holidays, not just people who come to us for therapy but also our rape crisis center. Our victim advocates get busier this time of year.”
Weber said her favorite part of the event was the presence of the famous button-nosed snowman. “We have got Frosty The Snowman here, live, walking around 7 feet tall taking pictures with the kids. I can see the kiddos’ eyes light up when they see the inflatables.”
There was a snaking line to have a picture taken with professional photographer Tom Miller. He had portable winterland studio set up on the courthouse steps. Even Councilman Al Silverstein was in line.
Considering where the community was a year ago with COVID, this coming together felt like a breath of fresh winter air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.