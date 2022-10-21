Love to Langa is a nonprofit geared to raise funds to build a 200 student Montessori preschool in South Africa. They are having both a fundraiser at Guilford and Company in St. Michaels and "friendraiser." It is Oct. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
ST. MICHAELS — A 501(c)(3) nonprofit called Love to Langa is teaming up with local jeweler Guildford and Company to raise money for a Montessori pre-school being built in South Africa. For every dollar spent on a piece of jewelry, Guilford will donate 10% to the school. This will give 200 students ages 3-6 the opportunity to experience an otherwise unavailable world-class education.
They are having an event Friday night, Oct. 21 at 101 North Talbot Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The same couple that welcomed the Ukrainian family, the Ecks, into their home, Jon and Amy Ostroff started the 501(c)(3) in 2010. They have project managers visiting from South Africa to share wine, cheese and their experiences working on the school.
The Ostroffs first got introduced to South Africa at a fundraiser where no one had bid on the African safari trip that was being offered. They won the trip and did a tour of the poorer, Black townships of Johannesburg. They met a woman who had over 30 orphans in her three-bedroom home. They were also struck by how far the dollar stretched in South Africa.
“Love to Langa works mainly in the townships near Cape Town and we focus on early childhood education. There is no education that is free and available for the preschool age, which is where kids really learn how to learn. So it is critical for kids to be stimulated. We wanted to bring that kind of quality education to an underserved community,” said Amy.
Another thing they noticed is that one of the big causes of death among children in Langa was drowning. So, they built a swimming academy where kids can learn to swim. COVID-19 has delayed the building of the school, but they are about to break ground.
“The dollar is so strong in South Africa that we can do there for 15% of what would it would cost us here. It is like seven or eight to one. You can do so much more there than you can here,” he said.
Friday night is chance to buy some beautiful jewelry and help some kids get a world class preschool experience.
