Fundraiser hosted by Guilford and Company

Love to Langa is a nonprofit geared to raise funds to build a 200 student Montessori preschool in South Africa. They are having both a fundraiser at Guilford and Company in St. Michaels and "friendraiser." It is Oct. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 PHOTO By Contributed

ST. MICHAELS — A 501(c)(3) nonprofit called Love to Langa is teaming up with local jeweler Guildford and Company to raise money for a Montessori pre-school being built in South Africa. For every dollar spent on a piece of jewelry, Guilford will donate 10% to the school. This will give 200 students ages 3-6 the opportunity to experience an otherwise unavailable world-class education.

