Fundraising campaign aims to make up shortfall for Wilmer Park playground

CHESTERTOWN — The town’s recreation commission is appealing to the community to help complete fundraising for a playground to be built in the Philip G. Wilmer Park, which is located near the Port of Chestertown Marina and within walking distance of the downtown shopping and dining districts.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Community Parks and Playgrounds Program awarded the Town of Chestertown a grant of $209,394, which would have been enough to cover the construction costs of the playground when the town council approved a community-shaped design in September 2021.
“Unfortunately, before the contract was signed in January, the cost of the playground rose 15% due to global supply-chain problems and inflation related to the COVID-19 epidemic,” Jim Bogden, chair of the Chestertown Recreation Commission, said in a news release.
The aim is to raise $40,000 in contributions from the public and local businesses. This should be enough to complete the playground as designed, build walkways, surround the playground with a safety fence and landscape the perimeter with low-maintenance plants, according to the news release.
Mayor David Foster announced at the Jan. 18 council meeting that “regardless of the outcome of fundraising he was confident that the Town would have the money for the installation of the playground,” according to the meeting minutes.
Main Street Chestertown is accepting donations online at https://mainstreetchestertown.org/wilmer-park-playground-project.
Also, checks can be mailed to Main Street Chestertown, P.O. Box 427, Chestertown, MD 21620. Donors should specify “Wilmer Park Playground” in the subject line.
The playground design includes activity playsets for young children ages 2 to 5 and older children ages 5 to 12; a set of four swings, including an infant seat and a parent/child facing seat; a fun disk swing that can hold four children, including most children with disabilities; and a set of musical instruments — all placed above a 4,570 square-foot permeable rubber surface.
The equipment from well-known playground supplier Burke Inc. is fully compliant with current playground safety standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the news release.
The playground will be located at the north end of Wilmer Park, adjacent to the parking lot and inside the existing walking trail.
The Burke design was shaped by a committee of 10 volunteers, including a nationally known consultant on appropriate playground equipment for children with disabilities.
The Burke design and a second design were put to a public vote in September 2021; 930 people voted online. Nearly two-thirds of the voters chose the Burke design, according to the news release.
Donations of $150 or more will be recognized with an engraved 4”x 8” brick in a walk leading into the playground. The donor’s name, a memorial message, or any other inscription will be literally “set in stone” for a lifetime.
For a $300 contribution, donors will be able to inscribe a larger 8”x8” brick with text.
Company logos can be added for a setup fee of $50.
In the months ahead, the Chestertown Recreation Commission will be working to establish a nonprofit called Friends of Wilmer and Ajax Parks to assist the town with ongoing maintenance of the new playground and other park amenities. The organization will be modeled on the very successful Friends of the Chestertown Dog Park, which maintains and continually improves the Marty Stetson Dog Park off Morgnec Road.
