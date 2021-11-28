EASTON — Karen Jones, a funeral apprentice currently working at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home’s Easton location, recently completed her course of study and passed her national board exams. Jones, who is currently working toward completing the required 1,000 hours of training at the funeral home, hopes to become a fully licensed funeral director by the end of the year.
Like many people in the funeral profession, Karen’s path to licensure wasn’t a direct line. She brought experience from her previous degree in psychology to her new career, noting, “to be able to help families at such a crucial time is a gift.” Combined with her past volunteer work with hospice and hospital organizations, Karen’s experience has helped her assist families in designing meaningful remembrances for their loved ones.
When asked what she wishes most people knew about funeral directors, Karen said she would like to break down the stereotype that funeral directors are numb to death because they don’t show a lot of emotion. She pointed out that “everyone here cares so much. We are in the business of caring for your loved one with respect and dignity.” She noted that her coworkers show genuine care and concern not only for the families in the community but for each other, saying, “we’re like family.”
Karen also jokingly referred to the stereotype of people picturing the Addams Family when thinking of funeral directors or morticians, saying that is “not the case at all these days.” Indeed, the dark suited and predominantly male imagery is debunked by the National Funeral Directors Association’s website, which states that more than 60% of mortuary science students in the United States are women.
Educational requirements to become a funeral director in the state of Maryland are rigorous. In addition to completing an accredited mortuary science program, which Karen did at the Community College of Baltimore County in Catonsville, there are state required examinations on practical skills and jurisprudence, a national board examination, and an apprenticeship program with requirements on the skills that need to be mastered while working under the supervision of licensed funeral director.
“Karen has a wealth of experience from her previous work in hospital and hospice settings that will enhance her ability to serve and support our community,” Justin Britcher, Karen’s sponsoring mortician said. “She also brings with her a fresh perspective for finding unique ways to help families create personalized celebrations for their loved ones. We look forward to her bright future in funeral service.”
