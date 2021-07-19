Future of Rock Hall municipal building unknown

ROCK HALL — Passing 5585 Main St., it’s difficult to miss the giant blue tarp across the roof of the Rock Hall municipal building.
Much easier to miss — especially with the building’s continued closure — are the structural issues, including white mold and mildew, partially collapsed plaster ceilings, termite and water damage, warped beams and floors, cracked bricks, open joints, poor flashing, deteriorating window trims and sealants, and more.
These issues were noted in an engineering report conducted by George, Miles and Buhr, LLC. The site visit was conducted on Feb 24 and the report was presented to Rock Hall on May 3.
Over an hour into the budget workshop on June 21, council member James Cook placed a trash can and a plastic bin a few feet in front of Town Manager Bob Resele to catch rainwater leaking through the roof into council chambers.
The Rock Hall municipal building is still closed to the public because of its structural and environmental issues.
Despite the public closure, Rock Hall administrators and council members, librarians, and police officers are still working inside what was originally a school building.
The building also includes a multipurpose community room, stage and kitchen on the north wing and had housed Head Start and a medical center and storage on the south wing.
Head Start has not been in the building since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical center discontinued its operations before September 2019, primarily because those doctors retired, Resele said.
Resele is currently working to find space to relocate those working in the building.
During a phone interview on Tuesday, July 6 he said it was hard to find spaces in town.
There were two possible solutions, but one space is not available until August and the other was too expensive.
Resele said he is “trying to do the most cost-effective” option as soon as possible.
During the council meeting on Thursday, July 8, Resele said the Rock Hall branch of the Kent County Library will “move out” if they are unable to get people in the library.
“There’s a possibility the library could go down to the civic center into the one assembly room — that’s the furthest building over, next to the food bank — they might be able to use that. But that’s an option for us too, so that’s why I don’t want to make any mass moves yet,” Resele said.
“At this moment, we are exploring a lot of different options,” Executive Director of the Kent County Library Arnessa Dowell said in an email on Tuesday, July 13. “Our goal is to find a way foreword that provides the best way of serving the community. We are committed to our vision of broadening connections, expanding knowledge, and strengthening our community which includes Rock Hall. We know that community members depend on our services as a quality of life pillar, and we are working diligently to find a solution.”
While the operations within the building are looking to relocate, a decision still has to be made about what is happening to the building itself.
On June 8, Mayor Dawn Jacobs released a message on the town’s website outlining the municipal building’s issues and asking residents whether the municipal building should be repaired or torn down.
“Unfortunately, the roof on the original section of the building needs to be replaced and a recently completed preliminary engineering review of the basic condition of the building has indicated that the foundation of that section is also in need of repair,” her message states. “Their estimate of the cost to do those repairs and some other work on the entire building, which includes the north and south wings, is $1.8 million or $112 per square foot. This is a rough estimate and other professional evaluations are still needed to determine what a total project cost might be.”
Jacobs said in a phone interview on Friday, July 2 that she did not receive a lot of opinions from that solicitation.
She said half of the respondents wanted the building repaired while the other half wanted it replaced, but many were largely noncommittal.
Both Jacobs and Resele said that more information is needed before an official decision can be made about the building, and it is unknown when that will happen.
The engineering report estimated the cost of repairing the entire building at $1.6 million — approximately $102 per square foot for the 16,400 square foot facility.
Because the municipal building is not currently being used at full capacity, the engineering report also estimated that the cost of repairing just the 7,020 square feet currently in use would cost approximately $263 per square foot, or $1.8 million total.
“The town may want to consider the construction of a new smaller facility given the costs to repair the existing facility,” the engineering report states, estimating a new 7,020 square foot facility “could be built for less money than the total amount of repairs at a cost of $200–250 per square foot.”
That price estimate does not include the purchase of land, if necessary, or the costs of site design and construction.
Resele said they are currently in the process of bringing in more engineers and three contractors to get more estimates.
In her letter, Jacobs said Del. Jay Jacobs — Dawn Jacobs’s husband and a former mayor of Rock Hall — secured $250,000 in grant funds at the end of session in April, and there are an additional $250,000 in insurance proceeds for interior roof damage caused by leaks.
Resele said these funds have not yet been awarded, and it is uncertain how to use them.
Most of these funds are meant to replace or repair the roof — or damage caused by it — but it is unknown if the roof should be fixed if the building cannot or will not be saved.
Mayor Jacobs said there are also other grant and loan options that can be pursued, but they have not had time while working on the budget for fiscal year 2022.
“At the end of the day, it’ll come down to cost,” she said of the building’s future.
Rock Hall’s budget for fiscal year 2022 does not include funds to repair or replace the building nor relocate those currently working there.
“I’d like to say how disappointed I am that there’s no money allocated for temporary relocating staff who work in the municipal building to a safer space, nor is there any allocated for making repairs to the building or for making plans to vacate it,” Rock Hall resident Jan Plotczyk said during the June 30 budget hearing. “I know there are grants or [American Rescue Plan] money out there, but I think it’s naive to think that those sources will cover 100% of what would be a substantial cost no matter what solution the town ultimately chooses.”
Others at the June 30 meeting also voiced their concern about the lack of funding for the building.
A task force — made up of Rock Hall community members — to investigate the building options will be established soon.
Each council member was asked to bring names for the task force to their July 8 regular business meeting.
Resele is also looking for a new space to hold council meetings so the public can attend in person.
