GALENA — In its annual Veterans Day ceremony, the Town of Galena honored Lt. Price Roe Stradley, a World War II Navy veteran.
Mayor John Carroll said Stradley’s family — including his son and granddaughters — flew in from Ohio for the ceremony.
This year’s ceremony was held inside the Galena fire hall due to rain. In attendance were local veterans and their families, town council and staff, local dignitaries and other community members, as well as eighth grade students from Kent County Middle School, Kent School and Chestertown Christian Academy.
Carroll gave Stradley’s biography during the ceremony.
Stradley was born April 11, 1918 in Galena and graduated from Galena High School in 1937. He was a student at Washington College when he entered the training program for Naval Aviation. A senior, he was a student assistant in physics.
Stradley was among those aboard the USS Bunker Hill when two kamikaze planes crashed into it, setting fire to the ship. There were 352 confirmed deaths, Carroll said, and among the 41 still listed missing is Stradley.
According to Carroll’s biography, Stradley went missing in action on May 11, 1945. He was 27-years-old. The Kent County News on June 2, 1945 wrote that Stradley was the 23rd death among Washington College men.
According to the Kent County News, published Jan. 27, 1945, Stradley piloted a Curtiss-Wright Helldiver, inflicting “substantial damage on enemy shipping and scored direct hits in the actions which resulted in the sinking of a large aircraft carrier and a heavy cruiser.” He was decorated with the Navy Cross, Purple Heart and Air Medal.
Carroll said that during Stradley’s service, he crossed the International Date Line twice, once aboard the USS Oneida and once aboard the USS Intrepid.
“This honor gives him an unofficial but highly coveted award called the ‘Domain of the Golden Dragon,’” Carroll said.
Stradley was survived by his wife Dorothea Gilfillan Stradley and their son Roger, who was two at the time.
Roger and his wife Helen were in attendance at the ceremony. They were joined by their three daughters Lisa Beck and her husband Mark, Jennifer Sweeney and her husband Kyle and Denise Flickner; and nephew Donald Thompson and his wife Carol were in attendance of the event. Thompson is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Stradley’s family was presented with the traditional wreath and a certificate. Following the ceremony, Carroll and the family privately placed the wreath in the cemetery.
Other speakers at the ceremony included Steve Schaech of Galena Funeral Home and Bill Blake from the Betterton American Legion Post 246.
Schaech recalled finding Stradley’s grave marker because it read “killed in action” and “lost at sea.” He said he didn’t recognize Stradley’s name, so he wrote it down to research later.
“I was humbled by what I found,” Schaech said.
In a phone interview Saturday, Blake said his remarks were geared toward the kids in attendance.
He said he wanted them to know that they did not have to be in the military and be a veteran to be good citizens and heroes. As long as they did well in school and took advantage of the opportunities they were provided, they could be anything they wanted and could give back to the community.
Blake also spoke about the importance of voting. He said voting for politicians and giving them trust is the best they can do and another way to serve their communities.
