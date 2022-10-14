GALENA — The Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland announced that Galena was one of 18 Maryland municipalities honored at the Sustainable Maryland Awards Ceremony at the Maryland Municipal League’s annual fall conference on Tuesday. This is Galena’s first certification in the program. The Town was certified at the Bronze Level.
“We only have one home”, said Council Member Justinian Dispenza. “This is the only planet we’ve ever known. Being awarded the Sustainable Maryland certification is a great step in bringing our tiny town, and the human planet, back into harmony with nature.”
According to Mike Hunninghake, Director of the Sustainable Maryland program, “We are pleased to be awarding a record number of certifications this year. These certifications show a commitment to sustainability by Maryland’s municipalities that is truly impressive in both depth and breadth. The commitments and associated actions are a critical investment for a future where local governments will increasingly be at the forefront in the fight against climate change. Sustainable Maryland stands ready to support and celebrate these communities, elected officials, and Green Teams.”
For detailed information about Galena’s sustainability initiatives, please contact Mayor John Carroll, jcarroll@townofgalena.com
