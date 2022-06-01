Leigh Ann Schaefer (left) is proud of her son, Edward Schaefer, a graduating senior from St. Michaels High School who will be attending Chesapeake College to study environmental science. Lin Clineberg (right) presented Edward with a scholarship on behalf of the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore.
Linn Ong, a member of the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, recently presented a scholarship to Eugene Casey, a graduating senior from Saints Peter and Paul High School who will be attending Salisbury University to study horitculture.
EASTON — The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore (GCES) awards an annual merit-based scholarship to a graduating senior who attends school in Talbot County or who is homeschooled. The award is given to a senior who expects to major in horticulture, landscape architecture or design, botany, environmental science, agriculture or a related field in college. Outstanding academic achievement along with volunteer or work experience, which shows a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence, are considered.
In a year of great challenges, the pool of applicants for the 2022 award showed exceptional ability to overcome those challenges. Thanks to the Garden Club’s fundraising success, the GCES is able to recognize two applicants this year, which has only happened once before since the scholarship began in 1999.
Eugene Casey, a graduating senior from Saints Peter and Paul High School, received the annual prize of $5,000. He will be attending Salisbury University, pursuing a degree in horticulture. For his Eagle Scout project, he has been gardening, installing a brick edge and building fences for a local church.
“With a degree in horticulture or plant and soil sciences, I know I will be making a difference in my local and surrounding community, and I will be able to continue and grow my family’s legacy of local farming,” Casey said.
Edward Schaefer, a graduating senior from St. Michaels High School, received a prize of $1,000 and will attend Chesapeake College, studying environmental science and pursuing his interest in how ecosystems adapt and evolve as nature constantly transforms.
“I have always had a fascination with wetlands and how everything coexists in a seemingly simple yet complicated habitat,” Schaefer said.
During his time in Scouts of America, Schaefer acquired knowledge in environmental science, forestry, nature and soil and water conservation.
GCES President Nance duPont said, “The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore has awarded 20 scholarships to Talbot County students since 1999. Previous recipients have become successful teachers, landscape architects, designers and environmental researchers, both here on the Eastern Shore and around the country.”
To make a contribution to the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore scholarship fund, mail a check to GCES, Attn: Bernice Michael, P.O. Box 1924, Easton, Maryland 21601.
