EASTON — Talbot County Garden Club gave a $10,000 check to Talbot Historical Society to help support renovation of the historic James Neal House, which was owned by a Quaker abolitionist. The wooden structure now sits on the premises of the Historical Society at the bottom of their lush garden.
“The story of the garden began in 1956 when the Historical Society with a contribution from the Talbot County Garden Club, purchased the James Neal House, which was badly in need of repair and scheduled for demolition to put in a parking lot. Thank heavens, saner minds prevailed, funds were obtained and the building was restored,” said Carolyn Rugg, president of the Talbot County Garden Club.
The Neal House was built in early 1800s.
Then the work began. They built the brick walls to contain the garden. Years of toil have created one of the most beautiful public gardens in Talbot County.
“Our partnership with the Historical Society is working together to ensure that the Historical Society Garden endures as a horticultural gem within the Town of Easton,” said Rugg.
The Garden Club is able to have such agency because of their successful biannual House and Garden Tour. Last year’s event had over 1,000 people show up.
“This year the club selected the Talbot County Historical Society as the beneficiary of our pilgrimage and we are thrilled to give you our check for $10,000,” said Rugg.
It should take a year to a year and half to renovate the site.
The Talbot County Garden Club is a member of the The Garden Club of America and The Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland.
