PRESTON — Members of the Caroline County Garden Club participated in a roadside clean-up near Preston to recognize Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.
As part of the Project Clean Stream initiative of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, the club coordinated the event with ShoreRivers.
Club members Cathy Todd, Marsha Kenton, Carol Miller and Tammy Coulbourne joined community member Suzy Staehlin for the roadside clean-up, originally planned to take place at the intersection of Blades Road and Hunting Creek Road.
However, they found little trash there because a Good Samaritan had already taken the initiative to clean the area.
Staehlin led the club members to the nearby intersection of Marsh Creek and Poplar Neck Road, where participants quickly filled multiple bags of trash.
“It was good exercise, and it doesn’t require much time, effort or supplies, really, Coulbourne said. “So, it’s an inexpensive, easy way to make a positive impact.”
Coulbourne, who joined the club in January, said participants found “a lot of beer cans and bottles, some water bottles and a complete package from Chick-fil-A.”
Coulbourne said the group wondered why people couldn’t hold onto their trash until they found a trash receptacle.
“You go to grocery stores. You go to fast food places, shopping centers, gas stations,” she said. “Just throw it in the trash can the next time you stop at one of those places. Don’t throw it out your car window.”
“Club members want to remind everyone, in the words of Woodsy Owl, that iconic owl from the 1970s, to ‘Give a hoot, don’t pollute’,” the club posted on its Facebook page.
At their monthly meeting on April 4, members of the club also conducted a garden therapy project.
Diane Blake, Paula Bounds, Kathy Carmean, Christine Marvel, Linda Moore and Anne Whaples led a hands-on flower arranging activity for residents at Denton Nursing & Rehab.
Using materials provided by the club and its members, spring and Easter-themed bouquets were assembled by residents with the guidance of club members. Participants kept their arrangements to help brighten their rooms.
Additional arrangements using leftover materials were later delivered to Preston Elementary School and the Preston Post Office to spread a little spring cheer among the community.
At the club’s membership meeting on April 14, member Darlene Clopper gave a presentation on drying flowers and using them to create unique note cards.
Hostesses Kim Eveland, Roberta Eveland, Renee Smith and Amy Wright provided refreshments and two unique flower arrangements for the food table.
Roberta Eveland’s arrangement was created from clippings of gladiolas, hellebores, daffodils, boxwood and hosta from her home garden.
Wright created an arrangement of daffodils, clipped from the garden created by her late mother Joan Fooks, who was a long-time member of the club. The arrangement featured some of the 25 different daffodil varieties planted by Fooks.
Also on display at the meeting was an arrangement created by club member Kelly Tawney using butterfly ranunculus, tulips and dianthus, using curly willow tips in place of floral foam.
The Caroline County Garden Club was founded in 1957. Visit the club’s Facebook page at Caroline County Garden Club-Maryland.
