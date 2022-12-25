CHESTERTOWN — H.H. Garnet Elementary School may have set a record for “highest attendance on a Saturday” recently.
Just about every seat in the media center was filled and more attendees were standing against walls or in the hallway for an hour-long ceremony to dedicate the space to Emma L. Grason Miller. Among those in attendance Saturday morning, Dec. 10, were Miller’s great-great-granddaughter Lynn Porter and her husband Melvin.
The program for the ceremony included a performance of Katy Perry’s “Roar” by students in the HHGES choir, histories of Miller and school namesake Henry Highland Garnet, the premiere of a documentary about Miller and the unveiling of signage recognizing Miller’s and Garnet’s contributions to education in Kent County.
Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Karen Couch said the ceremony would not have been possible without the Chesapeake Heartland Project and Karen Somerville.
Somerville, a curation fellow for Chesapeake Heartland, first brought Miller and the idea to dedicate the HHGES media center to the Kent County Board of Education at its March 14 meeting. The board put together a naming committee in accordance with KCPS policy and at its June 13 meeting unanimously voted to name the school library the Emma L. Grason Miller Media Center.
Several members of the board and naming committee were present Saturday.
“There are strict guidelines in board policy that states that a person has to have made significant contributions to education,” Couch said of naming a facility, or a portion of a facility, after someone. “I think you will agree after learning more about Emma L. Grason Miller that she fits the bill perfectly.”
During the ceremony, Somerville provided a biography of Miller.
“Having investigated the annals of her life I’m sure it was faith and trust in God’s grace that kept Emma steadfast and on task to achieve the successes of this commemorative event,” Somerville said at the outset of her remarks.
Now H.H. Garnet Elementary School, the school located at 320 Calvert St. in Chestertown was originally conceived of by Miller and served as the first high school in Kent County for Black students.
Miller became the first Black female supervisor of colored schools here in 1911.
“That alone, a notable accomplishment for the times,” Somerville said. “Emma was a pioneer.”
Somerville said the illiteracy rate among African Americans fell from 81% in 1870 to 43% in the 1900s.
“The NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, was founded in 1909. Pay very close attention to these dates,” Somerville said. “That narrowed the gap between the years of schooling between African American children and white children born from 1910 to 1940.”
Miller graduated from Hampton Agricultural and Industrial Institute, now known as Hampton University, in Virginia, in 1879 — two years after the end of the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War.
“There is no doubt that Emma had firsthand experience of the conditions and yet she was determined to invent opportunities to see her people continue to move forward regardless of naysayers and systemic obstacles,” Somerville said.
“In her role as the colored school supervisor (Miller) took on the task to rally parents and community members to finance and purchase the land and to persuade officials to provide education beyond the sixth grade for African American pupils in Kent County,” she said.
Miller traveled Kent County, completing her tasks as supervisor of schools, by horse and buggy, Somerville said.
Miller’s daughter Celia and her granddaughter Thelma were also educators of colored schools in Kent County and around the state.
“Three generations of Black female educators tilled this great legacy in the history of Kent County and it’s taken over 100 years to put the name of Emma Miller and her offspring on the lips and in the hearts of Kent County’s educators and scholars,” Somerville said.
Miller was born in Baltimore in 1869. She was raised in a two parent, gainfully employed household with her older siblings and, according to census records, her grandmother. She had an aunt and uncle living close by, Somerville said.
Miller received her elementary education at St. Frances School for Colored Girls, established in 1828 by Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange, a Black Catholic sister. Lange was the first-ever African American mother superior, Somerville said.
“In researching Emma’s story I traveled to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and I walked the halls that Lange founded two centuries ago,” she said. “It caused an urgent longing within me for the Black students of Kent County.”
Curtis Turner, head of school at St. Frances Academy, and his wife Tara, and Melissa D’Adamo, associate head of school at St. Frances Academy, and her daughter Maxine were also present Saturday.
Somerville, with the help of the Chesapeake Heartland Project, created a documentary about Miller, which premiered at Saturday’s ceremony. The full video can be found on the Chesapeake Heartland’s website.
“The life of Emma Grason Miller is a major contribution to the ethical value of local history. Today we celebrate her legacy by naming the media center at Henry Highland Garnet Elementary in her honor,” Somerville said.
“The study of local history is a gateway to exploration,” she said. “The more you know about local Black history, the more you know about the rich history of America.”
HHGES Principal Brenda Rose read what is written on the indoor plaque.
The plaque includes a photo of Miller and of the original Garnet school. It reads: “Emma L. Grason Miller Media Center. 1869-1951. Dedicated and renamed 2022 by the Chesapeake Heartland Project, Kent County Board of Education, Descendants Lynn & Melvin Porter, and Private Donors.
“In honor of her unwavering dedication to attain higher education for Black pupils of Kent County. The first Black supervisor of ‘colored’ schools, she spearheaded the construction of Garnet High School.”
Garnet Alumni Association President Peggy Brown also provided a brief biography of Henry Highland Garnet at the ceremony.
Garnet was born Sept. 23, 1815 in what is now Chesterville and died Feb. 13, 1882 in Liberia.
“He was an American abolitionist and clergyman who became known for his militant approach for ending slavery,” Brown said.
Garnet was born into slavery, and at 9 years old he escaped with his parents George and Henrietta in 1824 via the Underground Railroad, heading for New York.
Garnet’s father changed their name from Trusty to Garnet because, “you know freedom, you can’t go with the same name that you left in slavery,” Brown said.
Garnet pursued an education from the African Free School, Noyes Academy and Oneida Institute before becoming a Presbyterian minister.
In 1881, Garnet was appointed minister to Liberia, Brown said. Within two months he become ill and died.
“It was a wise choice to name this school for him,” Brown said, referring to the need to find a prominent person worthy of having their name on the building. “It has been said that he was the most famous African American of the 19th century.”
Brown said the HHGES alumni met Garnet’s great- granddaughter Charlotte Mebane at the school.
Couch read what is written on the outdoor signage. It is printed here: “Henry Highland Garnet Elementary School. Garnet School, built in 1916, was a wooden structure located on College Avenue, built under the leadership of Emma L. Grason Miller, Kent County’s first Black Supervisor of Colored Schools 1911-1922. Its first graduating class of five students was in 1925. Born in Baltimore, MD, in 1869, Emma received her elementary education at the St. Frances School for Colored Girls, now St. Frances Academy. In 1997, she graduated from the Hampton Agricultural and Industrial School, VA, a school of higher education for Negroes and Native Americans, now historic Hampton University.
“The school was named for Henry Highland Garnet, born 1815. Garnet was a renowned orator, preacher, abolitionist, and first Black speaker to address the House of Representatives following the passage of the 13th Amendment. At the age of nine, Garnet escaped slavery with his family from New Market, (Chesterville) Kent County.
“In 1949, this brick structure was built for Black students in grades 1-12, until full integration of county schools in 1967.”
Carolyn Brooks, a local historian with the Chesapeake Heartland Project, spoke about the project during the ceremony.
“Under this project, we are able to offer community members a fellowship that will allow them to collaboratively program and research in connection to local Kent County history,” Brooks said. “Through these projects … (we hope) future generations of Kent County school children of all ages and racial backgrounds will gain knowledge of our shared history and by the time they graduate from high school they will have a background in all the history of Kent County.”
She said the hope is that projects like Somerville’s will become a part of the curriculum in Kent schools and community members will get involved in the history of Kent County.
Lynn Porter was assisted by HHGES fifth grader Peyton Queen in unveiling the indoor plaque dedicating the Emma L. Grason Miller Media Center. Queen also worked as a producer on the documentary about Miller, Somerville said.
Outdoor signage recognizing the accomplishments of Garnet was unveiled by Brown and Rose.
At the Board of Education’s meeting Monday night, board member Wendy Costa said the media center naming was the most important event she’d attended.
Board member Francoise Sullivan called Emma Grason Miller “a person everyone should know.”
