EASTON — Geoffrey L. Cooke, Esq. of Easton has recently joined the Easton and Salisbury offices of the nonprofit Mid-Shore Pro Bono as a staff attorney.
Cooke is a previous Mid-Shore Pro Bono volunteer attorney and has spent the last nine years helping clients in family law and court-appointed criminal defense cases as a sole practitioner in Easton. He served as Assistant State’s Attorney with the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s office from 2011 to 2013, among other professional experiences.
“Geoffrey is a great addition to our team,” said Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director Meredith Lathbury Girard, Esq. “His law experience and understanding of the impact pro bono work has for individuals will help us provide representation for more people in the civil legal process."
As a staff attorney, Cooke is responsible for providing legal counseling for MSPB clients, primarily in housing and family law. Cooke also will be representing MSPB tenant clients in court, reviewing and vetting cases for placement with volunteer attorneys, and providing training and support for MSPB volunteer attorneys.
Mid-Shore Pro Bono delivers a mission of helping Maryland’s Eastern Shore residents obtain access to legal assistance, with offices in Easton, Chestertown and Salisbury, with more at www.midshoreprobono.org.
