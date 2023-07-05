CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Police responded to reports of teens on bicycles blocking the road in the area of Jenkins Creek Road and North Regulator Drive at 4:40 p.m. June 13. The complainant told police one of the teens brandished a handgun when asked to clear the roadway.
Police units responded to the area in an attempt to locate the subjects, who were described as three Black males, two of them being on tricycles and one on a small bicycle with white wheels. Officers were provided with a clothing description of the subjects.
After the descriptions were broadcast, other CPD officers said they had observed subjects matching those descriptions traveling on Maces Lane.
Officers responded to the area and located a male on the entrance road to Cambridge Commons apartment complex who matched the description. Officers discovered a 9mm handgun in the man’s waistband. The man was identified as Jayquavious Nateil Brockington, 18, of Douglas, Georgia.
While still on the entrance road to Cambridge Commons, police saw two other males matching the descriptions. One of them attempted to run from officers and was quickly detained, police said.
He was identified as a 14-year-old boy from Cambridge. The other male attempted to run from officers into a wooded area and then ran back to the apartment complex where he was apprehended after a short foot pursuit, police said.
He was identified as a 16-year-old boy, but police did not say where he was from.
The 16-year-old was found to have discarded a screwdriver and was in possession of blue latex gloves, black face mask and a USB cord, police said. All the items located are consistent with burglary tools used to break into and steal motor vehicles such as Hyundais and Kias.
All three males were taken to the Cambridge Police Department for processing. The 14-year-old and the 16-year-old were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services and released to a guardian.
The 14-year-old was charged with obstructing and hindering, failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct.
The 16-year-old was charged with obstructing and hindering, failure to obey a lawful order, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree burglary/tools.
Brockington was found to be prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm and ammunition due to his age. The handgun had been reported stolen out of Georgia. Police also found Brockington was in possession of cannabis less than 1.5 oz. He was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana.
After his initial appearance before a district court commissioner, Brockington is being held at the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond.
He was charged with illegal possession of ammunition, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a handgun on his person, possession of a stolen handgun and illegal possession of a regulated firearm. A trial is scheduled for Aug. 1 in Dorchester County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.