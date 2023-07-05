News Alert

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Police responded to reports of teens on bicycles blocking the road in the area of Jenkins Creek Road and North Regulator Drive at 4:40 p.m. June 13. The complainant told police one of the teens brandished a handgun when asked to clear the roadway.


  

