EASTON — In the face of killing in Ukraine, many Americans question, “What can I do?” Karen Boldosser, owner of Mystic Moose Glass Arts, felt called to use her art to raise money for humanitarian aid. The community support has been robust and Boldosser finds herself back at her 1,500 degree kiln making more yellow and blue glass pins.
She has been selling them for a suggested price of $5 a pin at the Ivy Cafe on 12 W. Dover St. and at Ukrainian music and dance performances by the Gerdan Ensemble, who just sold out the Avalon Theater on March 18.
Boldosser also connected with the founder of Carpe Diem Arts, Busy Graham, and they have collaborated on other performances by Gerdan to try and raise money for Ukraine. Boldosser was shocked by how generous people have been.
“I got this crazy idea that I could do something. So I contacted Suzy [Moore, house manager at The Avalon] and said ‘Could I bring some pocket stones?’ And she said, ‘Sure.’”
Then Boldosser had the problem of fulfilling the demand.
A batch of glass takes about 24 hours to get through the firing process of the kiln. It was a tight turnaround to make it to the concert, but she went for it anyway.
“We get to the concert and Graham sets me up at the end of a table. I figured a $5 donation I might make a couple hundred dollars. I took 100 pieces with me. We cleared over $1,150, which was a 100% donation to United Help Ukraine. And Busy told me there was another concert the next week,” Boldosser said.
Looking back she was amazed how generous people were. One man gave $400 for one pin. At Sandy Spring, where the next concert was, it only had 89 seats for the audience, which is about a quarter the size of the Avalon. She cleared $500 that night.
Up and beyond the concerts, she has been posting her endeavors on her Mystic Moose Facebook page. She says people have been buying there too, raising another $700.
“Everybody seems to love these little pins. People say I am not charging enough, but anybody can participate at $5 a pin. It is so important to have everyone feel like they were a part of supporting Ukraine. With the pocket pebbles, whenever you feel it in your pocket, you touch it and it reminds you to send positive thought to the people of Ukraine,” she said.
She made pocket pebbles and pins at the beginning but the magnetic pins have proven much more popular. So now she is sticking with those. These yellow and blue glass objects have a satisfying weight. They are a little heavier than ceramic. Some come with a daisy pattern in the middle of the Ukrainian flag colors. She also sells just the flag’s colors.
Another big supporter has been Jennifer Wood McCrea of the Ivy Cafe in Easton. She has put up a sign and allowed Boldosser to have her pins in a basket on the counter. Between the concerts, Facebook and The Ivy Cafe, she has sold 300 so far and is in the process of making another 300 right now.
“Jen has been one of my biggest supporters. She has bought from me, given them away to friends and she said ‘Let’s do it’ when I suggested selling them in her shop,” Boldosser said.
She is passionate about the Ukrainians because of “how hard the Ukrainian people are fighting for their independence and for what they believe in. Having been from a military family and seeing what the Ukrainian people are going through, it makes me respect their fortitude and their tenacity. And it just shouldn’t be happening,” she said.
She only has enough kiln space to make 63 of these pins at a time and that is in a 24-hour cycle. It is like baking in slow motion but at super high temperatures. She is self taught and a deep practitioner of the fused glass community on Facebook. No question was turned away as she was learning to work with glass.
“I challenged the community and said, ‘This is what I am doing. You are welcome to copy it or do your own thing. But let’s just get this out there.’ There are now people who have taken it up. I have a friend in Annapolis who is doing the pins. Others have contacted me. People want to show their support. They want to participate. And getting the little token in return is almost like getting the ‘I Voted’ sticker,” she said.
People who have bought them have gotten a big response from wearing the pin around the community. So they come back and buy more to give away to their friends.
“My favorite part of the Ukraine work is seeing the response. The positive motion means a lot to me,” she said.
Getting humanitarian assistance to Ukraine is getting more challenging as the invasion continues. Right now United Help Ukraine, the NGO that Boldosser gives all her proceeds to, has to stage in Poland.
“It is amazing work that they are doing,” Boldosser said. “Supplying first aid kits, military gear and humanitarian aid to the refugees.”
“Russia launched a war against Ukraine killing more than 2000 people just in one week,” United Help Ukraine’s website. “Russian army targets civilians, their houses, their lives, their future. Help us provide medical aid and humanitarian relief to brave Ukrainians defending themselves!”
Boldosser is searching for an art patron to help her pay for the sheets of glass that she melts into her kilns. At over $100 a piece, the expense is starting to pile up. You can find her on her Facebook page Mystic Moose GlassArts if you want to get involved.
