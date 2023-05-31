Blueberry Boogie

During the 2022 race, Benedictine students cheer on runners at the Blueberry Boogie with Lisa Godfrey.

 BENEDICTINE

SUDLERSVILLE – Godfrey’s Farm third annual Blueberry Boogie 5K Walk/Run, to take place on Saturday, June 17, will again benefit Benedictine. Last year’s event raised over $15,000, which included a matching gift from a generous donor who has pledged to match the funds raised again at this year’s race.


