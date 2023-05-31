SUDLERSVILLE – Godfrey’s Farm third annual Blueberry Boogie 5K Walk/Run, to take place on Saturday, June 17, will again benefit Benedictine. Last year’s event raised over $15,000, which included a matching gift from a generous donor who has pledged to match the funds raised again at this year’s race.
"The excitement from last year's race was amazing," commented Lisa Godfrey. “Working with Benedictine just feels right, because we can visibly see the impact each dollar raised has right here, locally. Students from Benedictine have been visiting our farm for many years. We love to see the excitement they bring and the kindness of their caregivers. This made our choice to support Benedictine an easy one!”
Last year, a generous Benedictine supporter pledged a matching gift and has once again pledged to match the funds raised in this year’s race. “We have supported Benedictine for many years and thought this was a wonderful way to give and bring recognition to both Benedictine and the partnership with Godfrey’s Farm,” said Denise Kaczmarczyk. “We are so happy that Benedictine has been selected again as the beneficiary of the race, and we look forward to seeing the results.”
Festivities at the event will include live music by Red Sammy, an American Folk Rock band, plus Godfrey’s homemade apple cider donuts and blueberry scones at the finish line, prizes and more. All race participants will receive an event shirt.
Registration starts at 8 a.m.; the race begins at 9 a.m., rain or shine. Healthy Kids Run (10 and under) begins at 8:55 a.m.
